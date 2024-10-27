October 27-29, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Across Northwestern Ontario our weather is gradually shifting into more early winter-like conditions with cool days, frosty nights, and some areas already experiencing light snow.

This forecast covers Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong, with detailed insights into current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, sunrise and sunset times, and three-day weather forecasts.

Dryden

October 27: Dryden is under mostly cloudy skies, with light snow flurries and a current temperature of 0°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:54 AM, and sunset is at 6:09 PM.

October 28-29: Snow showers will linger through Monday morning before skies clear by afternoon, with highs reaching 1°C and lows around -4°C. Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer conditions, with highs near 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a coat, scarf, and gloves, are essential as temperatures remain near or below freezing.

Weather Trivia: October in Dryden has brought early snow several times, with one of the snowiest recorded Octobers in 1989, when the area saw 20 cm of snowfall by month’s end.

Fort Frances

October 27: Fort Frances is experiencing cloudy skies with light rain and snow showers. Temperatures are at 1°C, with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:51 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

October 28-29: Rain and snow showers will end by Monday morning, with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be around 2°C, with lows dipping to -3°C. Tuesday will be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures reaching 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and gloves are recommended to stay comfortable in the cold, damp weather.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances typically records its first frost by early October, with some years seeing snowfall by mid-month, creating a wintery landscape early in the season.

Atikokan

October 27: Atikokan begins the day with light snow showers and overcast skies. The current temperature is 0°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:16 PM.

October 28-29: Snow showers will taper off by Monday afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies with a high of 2°C. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures climbing to 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter outerwear is necessary, especially for early morning hours when temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan has a history of early winter storms, with one of the earliest heavy snowfalls recorded in October 1985, dropping over 15 cm in a single day.

Sioux Lookout

October 27: Sioux Lookout is under cloudy skies with occasional snow showers. The temperature is currently -1°C, with calm winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

October 28-29: Light snow showers will continue into Monday morning, then clearing by afternoon. Highs will remain cool around 1°C, with overnight lows near -5°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, hat, and gloves are essential for the frosty temperatures and snow.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s October climate often brings early snowfall, with snow cover becoming more consistent as winter approaches.

Pickle Lake

October 27: Pickle Lake is seeing mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow. The current temperature is -3°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:03 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

October 28-29: Snow showers will linger on Monday, with gradual clearing expected by afternoon. Highs will reach 0°C, with lows around -6°C. Tuesday will be cold but mostly sunny, with a high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and insulated boots, will help in staying comfortable during the snowy days.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake frequently experiences its first lasting snow cover by mid-October, with snow often persisting through the winter season.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

October 27: Red Lake and Ear Falls are under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The current temperature is -2°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:21 PM.

October 28-29: Snow flurries will ease off by Monday afternoon, with temperatures rising to 1°C and lows around -5°C. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter outerwear and boots are essential for navigating the snowy, cold weather.

Weather Trivia: October snowfall in Red Lake is common, with early snowstorms occasionally blanketing the area before November.

Nipigon

October 27: Nipigon is experiencing light snow showers under cloudy skies. The temperature is 1°C, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:04 AM, and sunset is at 6:25 PM.

October 28-29: Snow will continue through Sunday evening, gradually clearing by Monday afternoon. Highs will reach 2°C, and lows will be around -4°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and warm layers are recommended for handling the wet, chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Nipigon often sees its first snowfall in October, with frost becoming a frequent morning occurrence as the month progresses.

Terrace Bay

October 27: Terrace Bay has overcast skies and light snow showers, with a temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:06 AM, and sunset is at 6:27 PM.

October 28-29: Snow showers will taper off by Monday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies expected. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with highs around 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and insulated footwear are recommended to stay comfortable in the chilly, wet weather.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s October weather often oscillates between rain and snow, with temperatures quickly dropping as winter approaches.

Armstrong

October 27: Armstrong starts the day with cloudy skies and light snow. The temperature is currently -2°C, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

October 28-29: Snow flurries will continue through Monday morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 1°C, with lows dropping to -5°C. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with temperatures reaching 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter gear, including a heavy coat, gloves, and warm boots, will be essential for the cold, snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong frequently sees snow by mid-October, and by the end of the month, the snow cover often becomes more permanent as winter settles in.