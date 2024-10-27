October 26-28, 2024: Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As October nears its end, Northern Ontario First Nations communities are experiencing a shift towards colder, winter-like conditions, with snow showers, brisk winds, and freezing temperatures becoming common.

Our Sunday comprehensive weather report covers current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, and forecasts for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

October 26: Marten Falls starts the day with light snow and overcast skies. The current temperature is -1°C, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Winds are calm from the northwest at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will persist into Sunday, with highs around 1°C and lows dropping to -4°C overnight. Monday will see clearer skies, but temperatures will remain cool, with highs near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots are essential to stay warm and dry in the chilly, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover often starts in October in Marten Falls, with heavy snow accumulations marking the transition to winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

October 26: Fort Severn is experiencing overcast skies with steady snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with northeast winds at 20 km/h creating a wind chill of -11°C. Barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday, and Sunday will be drier but cold, with highs of -4°C and lows near -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and warm boots, is essential for the cold, snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s earliest snow often arrives by mid-October, with polar conditions marking a swift transition into winter.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

October 26: Fort Hope is experiencing light snow showers and overcast skies, with a temperature of -2°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday, clearing by Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain near -1°C, with lows dropping to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and insulated footwear are recommended for the cold, snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: October in Fort Hope frequently brings frosts and early snow, setting the stage for the long winter ahead.

Sachigo Lake

October 26: Sachigo Lake has mostly cloudy skies and light snow flurries. The current temperature is -3°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h, creating a wind chill of -8°C. Barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:22 AM, and sunset is at 6:42 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will taper off on Sunday morning, with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Monday will remain clear but cold, with highs around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a thick coat, gloves, and scarf, will help combat the wind chill.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in October is typical for Sachigo Lake, with snow cover frequently beginning in the final weeks of the month.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

October 26: KI (Big Trout Lake) is experiencing light snow and mostly cloudy skies, with a temperature of -4°C. Winds from the north at 20 km/h make it feel colder, and the barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:26 AM, and sunset is at 6:44 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue into Sunday, with clearing skies expected by Sunday evening. Monday will be partly sunny, with highs near -2°C and lows around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter attire, including a heavy coat, gloves, and insulated boots, is necessary for the snow and freezing temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences its first major snowfalls in October, signaling the start of winter.

Sandy Lake

October 26: Sandy Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow and a temperature of -2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -8°C. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:41 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday evening, with Sunday seeing clearer but colder conditions. Monday will bring partly sunny skies with a high of 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A thick winter coat, gloves, and warm boots are essential for staying comfortable in the snowy, chilly weather.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in October often sets the stage for a long snow season in Sandy Lake, with snow cover lasting through spring.

Pikangikum

October 26: Pikangikum is under cloudy skies with light snow, with a current temperature of -1°C. Winds are light at 15 km/h from the northwest, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset is at 6:37 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday, with Sunday bringing partly sunny skies. Monday will see temperatures near freezing, with highs around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat and gloves are recommended for the cold mornings and occasional snow.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum’s October weather often brings the first major frosts and snow, setting in for the winter season.

Cat Lake

October 26: Cat Lake has light snow and cloudy skies, with a temperature of -2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:39 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue through Saturday evening, with Sunday bringing drier conditions and a high near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and insulated boots will be essential for the cold, snowy days ahead.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake often experiences early snow cover in October, marking the start of winter conditions.

Kasabonika Lake

October 26: Kasabonika Lake is seeing overcast skies and snow flurries, with a temperature of -4°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h add to the chill, and the barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:26 AM, and sunset is at 6:44 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue on Saturday, but Sunday will bring clearer skies. Monday will be cold and partly sunny, with highs around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A thick winter jacket, scarf, and gloves will keep you comfortable in the colder weather.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s October snowfalls are common, with the area typically experiencing long, cold winters.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

October 26: Neskantaga is under cloudy skies with light snow showers, and a temperature of -3°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:24 AM, and sunset is at 6:43 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue into Saturday evening, but skies will clear by Sunday. Monday will bring partly sunny skies with highs around -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, gloves, and warm boots will be helpful for the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: October marks the beginning of snow cover in Neskantaga, with cold temperatures setting in for the winter.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

October 26: Summer Beaver is experiencing overcast skies with occasional light snow, with a temperature of -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday, with Sunday clearing up but temperatures remaining cold. Monday will be partly sunny, with highs around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A parka, gloves, and insulated boots are essential for the snowy, cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snow typically arrives by October in Summer Beaver, with winter conditions persisting until spring.

Peawanuck

October 26: Peawanuck is under cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -4°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, giving a wind chill of -10°C. Barometric pressure is 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday night, with Sunday bringing drier conditions and temperatures around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter wear, including a heavy parka, gloves, and snow boots, is recommended for the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s October snow often signals the start of the cold season, with snow cover persisting well into spring.

Attawapiskat

October 26: Attawapiskat has cloudy skies with light snow, and the temperature is -3°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:23 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue into Saturday night, with Sunday seeing drier but cloudy skies. Monday will bring partly cloudy conditions, with highs around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and scarf are recommended for staying warm in the snow and wind.

Weather Trivia: October is typically when Attawapiskat sees its first lasting snowfall, with snowfall averages climbing as winter sets in.