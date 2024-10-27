October 26-28, 2024: Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather – Canada’s weather is entering full autumn mode, featuring everything from crisp mornings and light rain to snow flurries and freezing temperatures in the north.

The coast-to-coast forecast for October 26-28, 2024, includes updates for major cities across the provinces, covering current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, and daily high and low temperatures. Wardrobe suggestions and historical weather trivia will help keep readers informed and prepared for the weather.

Atlantic Canada Weather

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

October 26: St. John’s begins the weekend with cloudy skies and light rain showers. The temperature is currently 7°C with a barometric pressure of 1002 hPa, and northeast winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:48 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

October 27-28: Rain continues into Saturday, with highs around 9°C and lows near 3°C. Sunday will see clearing skies but remain cool.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and warm layers are essential for the rainy weather.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s experienced its wettest October in 2012, recording over 160 mm of rain by month’s end.

Saint John, New Brunswick

October 26: Cloudy skies and scattered showers greet Saint John today, with temperatures at 8°C. Barometric pressure is 1006 hPa, with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:02 PM.

October 27-28: Showers are expected through Saturday evening, with Sunday bringing drier conditions and temperatures around 11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light waterproof jacket and layers will be helpful for navigating the rain and cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Saint John’s first frost of the season often appears in early October, with temperatures dropping as low as -5°C in past years.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

October 26: Halifax is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 11°C. Winds are from the southeast at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1003 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:43 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will clear up by Sunday morning, with highs between 11-14°C. Monday brings partly sunny skies and mild temperatures around 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and a light scarf will be useful as the rain clears and temperatures stay mild.

Weather Trivia: Halifax has seen some of its warmest October days reach 24°C, a temperature recorded during a heatwave in October 1984.

Quebec Weather

Quebec City, Quebec

October 26: Quebec City has partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of 5°C and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:22 AM, and sunset is at 5:41 PM.

October 27-28: Clouds increase on Sunday with a chance of light rain in the afternoon, while Monday will be clearer with a high of 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and scarf are perfect for the chilly mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City has seen October temperatures vary widely, with record highs as warm as 23°C in 1990.

Montreal, Quebec

October 26: Montreal is waking up to cloudy skies and occasional drizzle, with a temperature of 8°C. Winds are light at 15 km/h from the west, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:24 AM, and sunset is at 5:45 PM.

October 27-28: Light rain is expected on Saturday evening, with clearer skies by Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach 12°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat and waterproof shoes are ideal for the weekend’s varying weather.

Weather Trivia: Montreal recorded its coldest October in 1971, with lows plummeting to -3°C.

Ontario Weather

Toronto, Ontario

October 26: Toronto begins the day with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 10°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

October 27-28: Light rain is likely on Sunday evening, with temperatures cooling to 8°C. Monday will be mild with partly cloudy skies and highs of 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layers and a light rain jacket will be ideal for the cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s October weather has seen some record highs, with 1971 reaching 30°C.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

October 26: Greater Sudbury is under cloudy skies with a current temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday will bring light snow, clearing by Sunday morning. Highs will stay cool around 1-3°C, with lows near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and boots will keep you warm as temperatures continue to fall.

Weather Trivia: Sudbury often sees its first snow by mid-October, with snow accumulating quickly as temperatures drop.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

October 26: Thunder Bay begins the day with clear skies and a temperature of -3°C, with winds from the west-southwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 102.9 kPa and rising. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

October 27-28: Sunny skies continue through Sunday, with highs around 10°C. Monday will see mild temperatures reaching 13°C with increasing clouds.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and gloves are needed for the chilly morning, with lighter layers by afternoon.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay has seen its earliest measurable snowfall in October, with record lows dipping as low as -7°C.

Manitoba Weather

Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 26: Winnipeg is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of -2°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday will bring light snow, which will clear by Sunday afternoon. Highs will stay cool at 1°C, with lows around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and a scarf are essential for the colder days.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg’s coldest October on record happened in 1899, with temperatures dropping as low as -18.3°C.

Churchill, Manitoba

October 26: Churchill is under cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The current temperature is -8°C, and winds from the northeast at 30 km/h create a wind chill of -13°C. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue, with highs around -9°C and lows falling to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full Arctic gear, including a parka, insulated gloves, and snow boots, is needed in Churchill’s frigid weather.

Weather Trivia: October in Churchill brings polar bear migration season as they wait for Hudson Bay to freeze over.

Saskatchewan Weather

Regina, Saskatchewan

October 26: Regina is starting the weekend with overcast skies and a temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:01 AM, and sunset is at 6:05 PM.

October 27-28: Light snow flurries will continue through Sunday before skies clear. Highs will hover around 0-2°C, with lows dipping to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, scarf, and gloves are essential for the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Regina saw one of its coldest Octobers in 1925, with temperatures reaching a low of -15°C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 26: Saskatoon is experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of -3°C. Winds are light at 10 km/h from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:06 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday, clearing by Sunday evening. Monday will be cool and clear.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter wear, including gloves and boots, will keep you comfortable in the snow.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon’s coldest October temperature was recorded in 1906, with a low of -18°C.

Alberta Weather

Edmonton, Alberta

October 26: Edmonton has mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 1°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries are expected through Saturday night, followed by clearing skies on Sunday. Highs will reach 2°C, with lows around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, hat, and gloves will help handle the colder days and possible snow.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton’s October 2004 snowstorm saw over 25 cm of snow in one day.

Calgary, Alberta

October 26: Calgary starts the day with clear skies and a temperature of 5°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:09 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers are expected Saturday night, with partly sunny skies on Sunday. Monday will be mild with highs reaching 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layers are ideal, with a heavier coat for the evening as snow moves in.

Weather Trivia: Calgary experienced its warmest October day in 1910, reaching 29°C.

British Columbia Weather

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 26: Vancouver is under rainy skies with a current temperature of 12°C. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

October 27-28: Rain continues through Saturday, but clearing is expected by Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat and umbrella are essential for the rainy days.

Weather Trivia: Vancouver’s wettest October on record occurred in 1967, with over 350 mm of rain.

Victoria, British Columbia

October 26: Rain dominates the skies over Victoria, with a temperature of 11°C. Winds are from the south at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:44 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will taper off by Sunday morning, leading to clearer skies for the remainder of the weekend.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rain boots and a rain jacket are practical for Victoria’s wet weather.

Weather Trivia: Victoria’s mild climate means October frosts are rare, with temperatures staying above freezing.

Kamloops, British Columbia

October 26: Kamloops is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 7°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: The weekend will stay mostly dry, with highs around 10°C and lows near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket will be suitable for the cool weather.

Weather Trivia: Kamloops saw its highest October temperature in 1987, with temperatures soaring to 27°C.

Northern Canada Weather

Dawson City, Yukon

October 26: Dawson City is seeing light snow with a current temperature of -5°C. Winds are light from the north, and the barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue on Saturday, but Sunday will be clear with temperatures around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a parka and insulated boots, is essential for the cold.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City often sees its first snow by mid-October, with temperatures staying below freezing until spring.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

October 26: Snow is falling in Yellowknife, with a temperature of -7°C and light northeast winds. Barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist through Saturday, but Sunday will be clearer with highs of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, gloves, and scarf are essential for the cold, snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife’s October temperatures often fall below freezing, with the city seeing its first heavy snow by mid-month.

Alert, Nunavut

October 26: In Canada’s northernmost settlement, Alert is experiencing extreme cold with temperatures at -18°C. Winds from the northeast at 30 km/h make it feel like -30°C. Barometric pressure is 1005 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:12 AM, and sunset is at 3:16 PM.

October 27-28: Cold conditions continue, with lows around -20°C and occasional snow showers.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter clothing, including a parka, thermal layers, and insulated gloves, is essential.