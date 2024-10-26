Thunder Bay Weather Forecast: October 26-29, 2024

Thunder Bay is beginning the weekend with clear and crisp conditions, and temperatures are gradually expected to rise, with the potential for rain showers early next week. Here’s a detailed outlook for Thunder Bay from October 26 to October 29, 2024, including temperatures, barometric pressure, wind conditions, and wardrobe suggestions to help you stay comfortable in the fluctuating weather.

Current Conditions (October 26, 2024)

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of -3°C, though it feels more like -7°C due to the west-southwest wind at 10 km/h. Humidity is high at 98%, and the barometric pressure is 102.9 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather as the day progresses. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, suggesting a clear morning with little obstruction.

Saturday, October 26 Forecast

The day will start off partly cloudy, transitioning to mostly sunny by mid-morning. Winds will pick up from the west, reaching 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h by late morning. Temperatures will climb to a high of 10°C, with a UV index of 2 (considered low).

Tonight: Skies will be clear initially, but clouds will increase late in the evening. Winds will remain from the west at 20 km/h before becoming calm. The temperature will drop to a low of -1°C overnight.

Sunday, October 27 Forecast

Sunday will bring overcast skies, with winds shifting to the east at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach 7°C, with a UV index of 1, indicating low UV exposure.

Sunday Night: Cloudy conditions will persist, and the temperature will stay mild with a low of 6°C.

Monday, October 28 Forecast

Monday’s weather will be cloudy, and temperatures will rise to a high of 13°C, making it a warmer day compared to the weekend.

Monday Night: Cloudy skies will continue into the evening, with a mild low of 8°C.

Tuesday, October 29 Forecast

Tuesday will bring more clouds, with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 16°C, the warmest of the forecast period.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy conditions will persist, with a 60% chance of showers overnight and a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With fluctuating conditions over the next few days, layered clothing will be ideal. For Saturday morning, a warm coat, gloves, and a scarf are advisable to combat the wind chill. As temperatures increase into the beginning of the week, a lighter jacket should suffice, with rain-ready outerwear on standby for Tuesday’s chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Late October in Thunder Bay can bring significant swings in temperature. Thunder Bay has seen its share of early snowfalls in past Octobers, with measurable snow occurring before Halloween in some years. However, 2024 is bringing a warm spell that should delay any significant snowfall, at least for now.