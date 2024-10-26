Thunder Bay Missing 17-Year-Old Female: Horizon King

Incident # TB24044300

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Horizon KING, 17.

Horizon was last seen on the morning of Friday, October 18 and was reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on the evening of Tuesday, October 22.

She is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″ in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red and white shoes, and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

