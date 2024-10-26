October 26-28, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast

Northwestern Ontario is seeing a mix of autumn rain, early snow, and dropping temperatures. This comprehensive forecast for October 26-28, 2024, covers current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, and weather predictions for the days ahead for Kenora, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong. With wardrobe recommendations and interesting weather trivia, this report will help residents prepare for the upcoming weather.

Kenora

October 26: Kenora is starting the day with overcast skies and scattered rain showers, a current temperature of 3°C, and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

October 27-28: Rain showers will continue through Saturday, transitioning to light snow on Sunday evening as temperatures drop to -1°C overnight. Monday will be colder and partly cloudy, with a high of 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and warm layers are essential for the wet conditions, with heavier layers for Sunday’s colder weather.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s October climate is unpredictable, with both rain and snow common in the final weeks of the month. In 2019, an early snowfall left residents with over 25 cm by month’s end.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

October 26: Cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers are expected in Vermilion Bay and Dryden today, with a temperature of 2°C and light winds from the north at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure reads 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 6:11 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will persist through Saturday afternoon, with light snow showers beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday morning. Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs of 1°C and lows of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with a rain jacket and a warm sweater, adding winter gloves and a hat by Sunday as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia: October snowfall is common in Dryden, and the area has seen several significant October snowfalls, blanketing the area well before Halloween.

Fort Frances

October 26: Fort Frances starts the day under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures at 4°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday will see lingering rain, with the chance of a few snowflakes by evening as temperatures cool. Sunday will be clear but chilly, with daytime highs around 3°C and nighttime lows of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat and light gloves will be useful for the wet start to the weekend, with a winter coat needed for the colder days ahead.

Weather Trivia: October often brings Fort Frances its first frost, with snowfall not uncommon before month’s end.

Atikokan

October 26: Atikokan is experiencing light drizzle with cloudy skies and a temperature of 3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:54 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

October 27-28: The rain will taper off Saturday night, with Sunday bringing partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures around 1°C. Monday will see a high of 3°C with mostly clear skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear for the rainy start, and heavier layers for the cooler days on Sunday and Monday.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan has a history of October snowstorms, with 1985 seeing one of the earliest, when the town recorded over 15 cm of snow.

Sioux Lookout

October 26: Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and a temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:21 PM.

October 27-28: Light snow is expected on Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday morning. Monday will be clear but cool, with highs of 2°C and lows dipping to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and boots are recommended as snow begins to accumulate.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout often records its first lasting snowfall in October, signaling the start of winter conditions.

Pickle Lake

October 26: Pickle Lake is under cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h, making it feel colder, and the barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue into Saturday night, and Sunday will be drier with partly sunny skies. Monday will be clear and cold, with daytime highs around 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter attire, including a parka and insulated gloves, will be necessary for the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake’s first snow cover often stays through the winter, with October marking the start of snow season.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

October 26: Red Lake and Ear Falls are seeing cloudy skies with light snow, a current temperature of 0°C, and light winds from the northwest at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue through Saturday evening, but Sunday will bring clearing skies and highs near 2°C. Monday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter jacket, gloves, and boots will keep you comfortable in the snow and cooler air.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake recorded its earliest snowfall in October 2006, setting the stage for a long, cold winter.

Nipigon

October 26: Nipigon is starting the day under cloudy skies with rain showers and a temperature of 3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:04 AM, and sunset is at 6:26 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday’s rain will gradually turn to snow by evening, with light snow continuing into Sunday morning. Monday will be partly sunny but cold, with highs around 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat, scarf, and gloves are necessary for the rainy start and snowy transition on Sunday.

Weather Trivia: October in Nipigon often brings a mix of rain and snow, with the first frosty nights typically appearing by mid-month.

Terrace Bay

October 26: Terrace Bay is seeing light rain with overcast skies and a temperature of 4°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:06 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will taper off by Saturday evening, transitioning to light snow by Sunday morning. Monday will bring cooler, partly cloudy conditions with highs around 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rain jacket and waterproof shoes will be helpful for the rainy conditions, while a heavier coat will be necessary on Monday as temperatures cool.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s October weather often features a shift from rain to snow, with ground frost common by the end of the month.

Armstrong

October 26: Armstrong is experiencing overcast skies with occasional light snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:30 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist through Saturday night, with Sunday seeing clearer skies and cooler temperatures around 1°C. Monday will be partly sunny, with highs near 2°C and lows around -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and warm boots will be needed for the colder days and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong frequently experiences early October snowfalls, with records showing several years of snow by mid-month.