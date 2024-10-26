October 26-28, 2024: Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather – Late October in Northern Ontario often brings the first signs of winter, with temperatures dropping, early snow showers, and brisk winds across the region. This forecast covers Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat, with detailed insights on current weather conditions, barometric pressure, winds, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe suggestions.

A bit of historical weather trivia also highlights each community’s climate history.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

October 26: Marten Falls is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. The current temperature is -1°C, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will persist into Sunday, with temperatures peaking at 1°C and dipping to -3°C at night. Monday will be partly cloudy and cold, with highs around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and boots are essential for handling the early snow and chill.

Weather Trivia: October is known for bringing sudden snowstorms to Marten Falls, with snowfall often lingering through winter.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

October 26: Fort Severn is seeing overcast skies with steady snow flurries. The temperature is currently -5°C, with northeast winds at 25 km/h creating a wind chill of -11°C. Barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday evening, and Sunday will bring drier but cold conditions with highs of -4°C and lows around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and insulated boots, is needed.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall often begins in October here, with early polar conditions marking the rapid onset of winter.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

October 26: Fort Hope is experiencing light snow showers and a current temperature of -2°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

October 27-28: Light snow continues into Sunday morning, with temperatures staying around -1°C and falling to -4°C at night. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, scarf, and gloves will be useful as snow and cold set in.

Weather Trivia: October often brings the first frost and snow to Fort Hope, with temperatures dipping below zero consistently by late October.

Sachigo Lake

October 26: Sachigo Lake is seeing overcast skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is -3°C, with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, giving a wind chill of -8°C. Barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:22 AM, and sunset is at 6:42 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue on Saturday night, and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 0°C. Monday will be cold, with highs of -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter boots and a heavy coat are essential, especially for early mornings.

Weather Trivia: October snowfall is typical for Sachigo Lake, with early-season snowfalls marking the start of winter.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

October 26: KI (Big Trout Lake) is experiencing mostly cloudy skies and snow flurries, with a current temperature of -4°C. Winds from the north at 20 km/h make it feel colder, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:26 AM, and sunset is at 6:44 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist into Sunday before tapering off by evening. Monday will be drier, with highs around -2°C and lows near -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter attire, including a parka, gloves, and scarf, will keep you warm.

Weather Trivia: October’s chilly temperatures are common here, with Big Trout Lake often seeing its first major snowfalls by mid-month.

Sandy Lake

October 26: Sandy Lake is experiencing light snow with a current temperature of -2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 25 km/h, giving a wind chill of -7°C. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:41 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday night, but Sunday will bring clearing skies. Monday will remain cold, with a high of 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter clothing, including insulated boots and a thick coat, is recommended for the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake often records snowfall in early October, setting the stage for the snowy season ahead.

Pikangikum

October 26: Pikangikum is experiencing overcast skies with occasional snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset is at 6:37 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday, followed by clearing skies on Sunday. Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, hat, and gloves are recommended for the cold mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum typically sees its first frost and snow by mid-October, setting the stage for winter’s arrival.

Cat Lake

October 26: Cat Lake is seeing light snow and mostly cloudy skies. The current temperature is -2°C, with winds from the northwest at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:39 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue through Saturday evening, followed by partly sunny skies on Sunday. Monday will be cold and clear, with highs near -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated boots, a warm jacket, and gloves will be helpful for navigating the snowy, cool conditions.

Weather Trivia: October often brings early frosts to Cat Lake, and snow cover typically stays through winter from mid-October onward.

Kasabonika Lake

October 26: Kasabonika Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies and snow showers, with a current temperature of -4°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h are making it feel colder. Barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:26 AM, and sunset is at 6:44 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue on Saturday, but Sunday will be partly sunny with highs of -2°C. Monday will remain cold with clear skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A parka, scarf, and gloves are essential for the snow and cold.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall is common in October for Kasabonika Lake, with winter temperatures settling in early.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

October 26: Neskantaga is experiencing light snow with a current temperature of -3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:24 AM, and sunset is at 6:43 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers will continue through Saturday evening, clearing by Sunday morning. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs around -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, warm gloves, and boots are recommended for the cold and snowy days ahead.

Weather Trivia: October is often when Neskantaga sees its first significant snowfall, with the ground usually covered until spring.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

October 26: Summer Beaver is under cloudy skies with snow flurries and a temperature of -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist through Saturday, with clearer skies by Sunday. Monday will be partly sunny but cold, with a high near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including a parka and gloves, is necessary for these snowy, cold days.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall often starts in early October in Summer Beaver, with cold conditions lasting through the season.

Peawanuck

October 26: Peawanuck is experiencing light snow showers with a temperature of -4°C. Winds are brisk from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -10°C. Barometric pressure is 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through Saturday, clearing by Sunday afternoon. Monday will bring partly sunny skies and highs of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter gear, including a heavy coat and insulated boots, is essential.

Weather Trivia: October often brings the first major snow to Peawanuck, with temperatures typically staying below freezing.

Attawapiskat

October 26: Attawapiskat is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow, and a current temperature of -3°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:23 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue intermittently through Saturday night, clearing by Sunday. Monday will bring cold but clear skies, with highs around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and scarf are essential for the snowy and cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: October is typically when Attawapiskat sees its first lasting snowfall, with some years bringing up to 20 cm before November.