October 26-28, 2024: Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As October goes into the final days of the month headed to Halloween next week, weather patterns across Canada are displaying a diverse blend of autumn rains, early snowfalls, and cooler temperatures. This detailed coast-to-coast forecast for October 26-28, 2024, offers insights into the expected weather conditions, including current temperatures, barometric pressures, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations for cities spanning Canada’s provinces and territories.

Atlantic Canada Weather

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

October 26: St. John’s begins the day with scattered rain showers, a current temperature of 7°C, and barometric pressure at 1002 hPa. Winds are from the northeast at 30 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:05 PM.

October 27-28: Rain continues through Saturday, with highs reaching 9°C and lows around 4°C. Sunday will be drier with partial sun but will feel cool.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat, warm layers, and sturdy rain boots will be necessary for navigating the rainy conditions.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s has experienced some of its heaviest October rainfall in 2016, with over 75 mm recorded in a single day.

Saint John, New Brunswick

October 26: Cloudy skies and light rain characterize the morning in Saint John, with a current temperature of 8°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1005 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:46 AM, and sunset is at 6:02 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will continue through Sunday morning, tapering off with partly cloudy skies by Monday. Highs will range between 10°C and 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers and a light sweater are recommended for staying warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Saint John’s earliest October frost was recorded on October 8, 1970, with temperatures dipping to -4°C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

October 26: Halifax is experiencing light rain showers with a current temperature of 10°C. Winds are from the south at 25 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1004 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:42 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will clear up by Sunday morning, with temperatures remaining steady between 11°C and 14°C through Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and umbrella will be needed for the rain, but a lighter coat will suffice on Monday as the weather clears.

Weather Trivia: Halifax experienced one of its wettest Octobers on record in 1967, with over 300 mm of rain.

Quebec Weather

Quebec City, Quebec

October 26: Quebec City starts the day with partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 5°C, and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:21 AM, and sunset is at 5:40 PM.

October 27-28: Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of evening showers, while Monday will bring clearer skies with highs around 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and scarf will be ideal for the cool, cloudy weather.

Weather Trivia: In October 1998, Quebec City experienced unusually warm weather, with temperatures climbing as high as 23°C.

Montreal, Quebec

October 26: Montreal sees cloudy skies with occasional drizzle this morning, and temperatures are around 8°C. Winds are light at 20 km/h from the west, with barometric pressure at 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:23 AM, and sunset is at 5:44 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will continue intermittently through Sunday, with highs of 11°C. By Monday, conditions will improve with clearer skies and highs near 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A raincoat and warm sweater will keep you comfortable in the cool, damp air.

Weather Trivia: Montreal recorded its highest October temperature in 1947, hitting 26°C.

Ontario Weather

Toronto, Ontario

October 26: Toronto is under partly cloudy skies, with a current temperature of 10°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:46 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

October 27-28: Light showers will develop on Sunday, followed by clearing skies on Monday with highs of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and a light rain jacket will suit the cool, variable conditions.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s earliest recorded October snowfall happened in 1910, with temperatures dipping to -1°C.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

October 26: Greater Sudbury is experiencing cloudy skies with a current temperature of 2°C, and winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure stands at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday will bring light snow that will clear by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 3°C, with overnight lows around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots will keep you comfortable as colder weather settles in.

Weather Trivia: Sudbury saw its earliest snowfall on October 12, 2002, marking the beginning of an especially cold winter.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

October 26: Thunder Bay is starting the day with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures around 5°C. Winds are from the west at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday will bring clear skies with highs reaching 9°C. Sunday and Monday will continue with sunny conditions and temperatures near 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket will keep you warm in the cooler mornings, but lighter layers will be comfortable in the afternoon sun.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay recorded its largest October snowfall in 1947, with 30 cm falling over a single day.

Manitoba Weather

Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 26: Winnipeg is under partly cloudy skies with a temperature of -1°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:59 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

October 27-28: Light snow is expected on Saturday, clearing by Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain around 0°C, with lows near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy layers, including a winter coat and gloves, are necessary for the colder temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg’s coldest October temperature was recorded in 1899, with temperatures plummeting to -18.3°C.

Churchill, Manitoba

October 26: Churchill is experiencing snow flurries with a current temperature of -7°C, and winds from the northeast at 30 km/h are creating a wind chill of -13°C. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue through the weekend, with daytime highs of -8°C and lows dipping to -15°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-ready attire, including a parka and snow boots, is essential for the frigid and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: October in Churchill marks the beginning of polar bear migration as they wait for Hudson Bay to freeze over.

Saskatchewan Weather

Regina, Saskatchewan

October 26: Regina starts the day with cloudy skies and temperatures around 1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:05 PM.

October 27-28: Snow flurries are expected to continue through Sunday, with highs around 1°C. By Monday, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain chilly.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a coat, scarf, and gloves, will be needed as snow moves in.

Weather Trivia: Regina has seen its earliest heavy snowfall in October 1925, with temperatures well below zero by month’s end.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 26: Saskatoon is under overcast skies with a temperature of -2°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

October 27-28: Snow showers are expected throughout Saturday and Sunday, but Monday will bring clearer skies with temperatures around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter jacket, boots, and gloves are essential for the snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: October in Saskatoon can bring extreme cold, with temperatures historically dipping as low as -18°C.

Alberta Weather

Edmonton, Alberta

October 26: Edmonton is seeing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 1°C, light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:18 PM.

October 27-28: Saturday night will bring snow showers, with clearer skies on Sunday. Highs will reach 2°C, with overnight lows near -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter attire, including a coat and warm accessories, will be necessary for the cold nights and snow.

Weather Trivia: October 2004 brought Edmonton’s largest single-day snowfall for the month, with over 25 cm recorded.

Fort McMurray, Alberta

October 26: Fort McMurray is experiencing overcast skies with light snow flurries. The current temperature is -2°C, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist through Saturday night. Sunday will be drier but cold, with highs around -3°C and lows near -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter gear, including a thick coat and gloves, is recommended for the snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Snow typically arrives in October for Fort McMurray, with record lows reaching -14°C for the month.

British Columbia Weather

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 26: Vancouver is experiencing light rain with temperatures around 12°C. Winds are from the southwest at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:46 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

October 27-28: Rain will continue through Saturday, clearing up by Sunday with highs around 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and sturdy rain boots will be essential for the wet weather.

Weather Trivia: Vancouver’s rainiest October was in 1967, with over 350 mm of rain recorded.

Victoria, British Columbia

October 26: Victoria is under rainy skies with a temperature of 11°C. Winds are from the south at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:44 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

October 27-28: Rain continues through Saturday, with Sunday seeing clearer skies. Temperatures will hover around 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rainproof clothing and boots will keep you comfortable in the wet conditions.

Weather Trivia: October in Victoria is often mild, with the city seeing its lowest autumn frost frequency compared to the rest of Canada.

Kamloops, British Columbia

October 26: Kamloops is experiencing partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 6°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: The weekend will remain mostly dry with highs reaching 9°C and lows around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket during the day and a heavier layer for the cooler evenings will be ideal.

Weather Trivia: Kamloops saw its warmest October day on record in 1987, with temperatures peaking at 27°C.

Northern Canada Weather

Dawson City, Yukon

October 26: Dawson City is experiencing light snow with a current temperature of -5°C and light north winds. Barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will continue into Saturday but will taper off by Sunday, with highs around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a parka and boots, is essential for the snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City’s earliest recorded snowfall was in October 1905, often marking an early start to winter.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

October 26: Snow continues to fall in Yellowknife, with temperatures around -7°C and light northeast winds. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

October 27-28: Snow will persist through Saturday, with clearer skies expected by Sunday. Highs will be around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter clothing, including gloves and a thick coat, is essential.

Weather Trivia: October in Yellowknife often marks the start of winter, with snow frequently covering the ground until spring.

Alert, Nunavut

October 26: Canada’s northernmost settlement, Alert, is facing extreme cold with temperatures at -18°C. Winds are from the northeast at 35 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C. Barometric pressure is 1005 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:12 AM, and sunset is at 3:16 PM.

October 27-28: The cold will persist through the weekend with occasional snow flurries.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter wear, including thermal layers and heavy boots, is necessary.

Weather Trivia: Alert holds the record for Canada’s coldest October temperature, reaching -35°C in 1957.