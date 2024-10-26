Daylight Savings Time 2024 Ready to “Get Back that Lost Hour of Sleep”?

THUNDER BAY – As the days shorten and the nights grow longer, we approach that time of year again – the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST). This year, on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024, at 2:00 AM, most Canadians will be setting their clocks back one hour, “falling back” to standard time. Only Saskatchewan does not change their clocks.

While many may grumble about the disruption to their sleep schedules, DST has a long and interesting history rooted in energy conservation and making the most of daylight hours.

A Brief History of “Saving Daylight”

The concept of DST has been around for centuries, with even Benjamin Franklin suggesting a version of it in the 1700s. However, it wasn’t officially implemented until the early 20th century, primarily as a wartime measure to conserve energy and take advantage of daylight during waking hours.

Germany was the first to adopt DST in 1916, followed by many other countries involved in World War I. Canada and the United States soon followed suit. While its use has fluctuated throughout the years, with periods of abandonment and re-adoption, DST has become a staple of modern timekeeping in many parts of the world.

The Rationale Behind DST

The primary reason for “springing forward” and “falling back” is to align our waking hours with daylight hours. By shifting the clock forward in the spring, we gain an extra hour of evening daylight, which can lead to:

Reduced energy consumption: Less reliance on artificial lighting during evening hours.

Less reliance on artificial lighting during evening hours. Improved public safety: Increased outdoor visibility during daylight hours can lead to fewer accidents.

Increased outdoor visibility during daylight hours can lead to fewer accidents. Economic benefits: More daylight hours can boost retail sales and outdoor recreation activities.

The Debate Continues

Despite its benefits, DST has its critics. Some argue that the biannual time change disrupts sleep patterns, negatively impacts health, and causes confusion. There are ongoing discussions in many jurisdictions about abolishing DST altogether or making it permanent.

Remember to “Fall Back”

Whether you love it or hate it, Daylight Saving Time is ending soon. So, remember to set your clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024, at 2:00 AM. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep, and embrace the longer nights that come with the fall season.