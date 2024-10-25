Winnipeg Crime Report: Five Arrested in Drug Bust

This news report contains information that may be distressing to some individuals. Please be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. If you or someone you know has been impacted by drug use or violence, support resources are available.

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police Service have arrested five individuals following a drug trafficking investigation that culminated in a search warrant being executed at a residence on Gallagher Avenue.

The investigation, initiated in October 2024 by the Guns and Gangs Unit, focused on occupants of the residence believed to be involved in drug trafficking. On October 24th, 2024, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, with assistance from the Tactical Support Team (TST), North District and West District Community Support Units, executed the search warrant. Three adult females and two adult males were arrested without incident.

Items Seized:

The search yielded a significant amount of evidence, including:

A loaded G2C Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a prohibited magazine and 10 additional rounds of ammunition.

36 rounds of 9mm ammunition

6.59 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $8,600)

26.37 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value $4,000)

457 hydromorphone pills (estimated street value $9,140)

Approximately $4,700 in Canadian currency

Packaging materials

A cell phone

Charges and Potential Penalties:

Five individuals are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offenses:

Kylene BEACH, 33, of Winnipeg: Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine: Maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm: Maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition: Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Monique DUHARD, 55, of Winnipeg: Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine: Maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm: Maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition: Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x3: Penalties vary depending on the specific firearm prohibition order. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Michele LANDON-GIBBINS, 28, of Winnipeg: Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine: Maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm: Maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition: Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x3: Penalties vary depending on the specific firearm prohibition order. Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order x2: Consequences can include stricter conditions, fines, or imprisonment.

Stephan Mitchell MCKAY, 46, of Winnipeg: Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine: Maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm: Maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition: Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x3: Penalties vary depending on the specific firearm prohibition order. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Stephen Damian MCKAY, 22, of Winnipeg: Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone: Maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine: Maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment. Possession of a Loaded, Prohibited, or Restricted Firearm: Maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition: Maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.



All accused were detained in custody.

Important Reminder:

It is important to remember that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges laid against them are allegations, and the actual penalties upon conviction, if any, will be determined by the court based on various factors, including the severity of the offenses, their criminal history, and any mitigating circumstances.