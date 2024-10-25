POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE WITH MISSING PERSON: $50,000 REWARD OFFERED

CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION, ON — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dean Mattinas Jr., 27, who has been missing since March 18, 2024. Dean was last seen around 9:30 a.m. walking near the bush line along Highway 11, approximately six kilometers west of Constance Lake First Nation. It is believed he was attempting to hitchhike toward Thunder Bay.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), led by the Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing the search with support from the James Bay Crime Unit and NAPS. Investigators have yet to determine the circumstances surrounding Dean’s disappearance, despite ongoing efforts.

Description of Missing Person

Dean Mattinas Jr. is described as follows:

Age: 27

27 Height: 5′ 10″ (178 cm)

5′ 10″ (178 cm) Build: Athletic

Athletic Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Brown Facial Hair: Thin moustache with slight sideburns

Thin moustache with slight sideburns Clothing: Last seen wearing a camouflage or beige jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots

Last seen wearing a camouflage or beige jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots Possessions: Possibly carrying a black Under Armour tote bag and/or a brown backpack

$50,000 Reward

To encourage information that may lead to locating Dean, a reward of $50,000 is being offered. Anyone who may have seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where there is a possibility of an additional cash reward of up to $2,000. Please reference case # RM24072530 when providing information.

Call to the Community

The support and awareness of the community are vital to resolving this case. If you have any details, no matter how minor they may seem, please come forward to help bring Dean Mattinas Jr. home.