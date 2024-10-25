Police Arrest Six on Drug Charges, Seize Cocaine and Firearm

Thunder Bay, ON – Six individuals face a range of charges after two separate drug trafficking investigations by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) led to arrests and the seizure of suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. The TBPS Intelligence Unit, with support from the Emergency Task Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed search warrants at residences on Secord Street and Machar Avenue on Thursday, October 24.

Secord Street Arrests and Seizure

During the first operation, TBPS officers executed a warrant at a Secord Street residence, resulting in the arrest of four suspects. Seized from the residence were approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun, and various items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

Charges and Penalties for Secord Street Suspects

Rosemarie LOON , 49, of Thunder Bay

, 49, of Thunder Bay Steven HUNTER , 39, of Thunder Bay

, 39, of Thunder Bay Alexander HAMILTON , 28, of Burlington

, 28, of Burlington Michael HAMILTON, 30

The individuals face the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine Penalty: Up to life in prison upon conviction. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 Penalty: Up to two years imprisonment. Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Careless Storage of a Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Possession of Prohibited Firearm

Additional Charges:

HUNTER : Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order (x3)

: Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order (x3) Alexander HAMILTON : Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order, Breach of Probation

: Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order, Breach of Probation Michael HAMILTON: Failure to Comply with an Undertaking, Failure to Comply with a Release Order

If convicted, these firearm-related charges could carry significant prison terms, adding years to any sentence imposed for the drug trafficking charges.

Machar Avenue Arrests and Seizure

A separate warrant was executed by the TBPS Intelligence Unit and support teams at a Machar Avenue residence. During this raid, a male suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Officers seized quantities of suspected cocaine, cash, and items indicating drug trafficking.

Charges and Penalties for Machar Avenue Suspects

Norbert KIPALA , 27, of Ottawa

, 27, of Ottawa Carin UPTON, 44, of Thunder Bay

The charges include:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Penalty: Up to life imprisonment. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Additional Charge:

KIPALA: Resisting a Peace Officer

Recognizing and Reporting Drug-Related Activity in Your Neighborhood

Drug activity often brings dangerous conditions to neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs of potential drug houses or “trap houses,” which can include:

Frequent Short-Term Visitors : Constant foot or vehicle traffic, often at odd hours.

: Constant foot or vehicle traffic, often at odd hours. Strong Odors : Chemical smells or unusual odors around the property.

: Chemical smells or unusual odors around the property. Boarded or Covered Windows : Windows that are covered, even in daylight.

: Windows that are covered, even in daylight. Security Measures : Unusual security cameras or high barriers around the home.

: Unusual security cameras or high barriers around the home. Suspicious Behavior: Frequent exchanges between visitors and residents, usually lasting a few minutes.

If you suspect drug activity, report it to local law enforcement. You can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Reports like these provide police with crucial information that can help keep Thunder Bay neighborhoods safe.

Police Request for Assistance

The TBPS continues to investigate and urges anyone with additional information related to case numbers TB24044612 and TB24044619 to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Your cooperation could play a significant role in addressing drug trafficking concerns and promoting safety within the community.