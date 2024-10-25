Investigation Underway Following Death in Fort William First Nation

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, ON – An investigation is underway following the discovery of a deceased female at a residence in Fort William First Nation. Officers from the Anishinabek Police Service (APS), in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to the scene on October 24, 2024, alongside Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. The woman was pronounced deceased on-site.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

The ongoing investigation involves APS and OPP officers working in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. The investigative team includes members from the Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Major Case Investigation Team, and the Regional Support Team.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.