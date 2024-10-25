Four Arrested in Winnipeg Kidnapping and Robbery Investigation

This news report contains information that may be distressing to some individuals. Please be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. If you or someone you know has been impacted by violence, support resources are available.

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police Service have arrested four individuals in connection with a kidnapping and robbery investigation.

In the early morning hours of October 24th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and possible assault at an apartment suite on Balmoral Street. While conducting a wellness check, officers encountered a female who discreetly signaled for help.

The female, in her 20s, disclosed that she had been assaulted by other occupants of the suite. Police took four individuals into custody and transported the victim to hospital for treatment of injuries to her head and upper body. She was later upgraded to stable condition.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

The following individuals have been charged with Kidnapping, Robbery, and Assault with a Weapon:

Anthony Joseph KOSTANJEVIC, 37, of Winnipeg

Justin James ANDERSON, 33, of Winnipeg

Cadence Grace MCILWAIN-COLLARD, 37, of Winnipeg

Tanisha Caitlin FLETT, 29, of Winnipeg

Kidnapping: Under section 279(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, kidnapping involves forcibly confining or transporting another person against their will. It is an indictable offense and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Robbery: Under section 343(a) of the Criminal Code, robbery involves stealing property while using violence or threats of violence. It is an indictable offense and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Assault with a Weapon: Under section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, assault with a weapon involves using a weapon to apply force to another person without their consent, or threatening to do so. This offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Investigation Reveals Disturbing Details:

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined that the victim and the accused were known to each other. It is alleged that the victim was confronted about a previous issue and forcibly taken back to the apartment suite. There, she was subjected to repeated assaults, robbed of her belongings, and held against her will. She managed to escape but was dragged back to the suite, at which point a witness contacted police.

Important Reminder:

It is important to remember that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges laid against them are allegations, and the actual penalties upon conviction, if any, will be determined by the court based on various factors, including the severity of the offenses, their criminal history, and any mitigating circumstances.