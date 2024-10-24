Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for October 24 to 26 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a chilly start headed to a pleasant late October day in Thunder Bay. As of 7:00 AM EDT on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Thunder Bay is starting off cold at -2°C with partly cloudy skies. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the west, creating a wind chill of -3°C.

Humidity is high at 96%, making the air feel a little damp. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling, indicating possible changes ahead.

Thursday, October 24

: Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 14°C later in the day. Winds will pick up slightly to 15 km/h. The wind chill will feel like -4°C in the morning, but it will warm up as the day progresses. The UV index will be low at 2. Night: Cloudy conditions will prevail, with showers beginning in the evening and ending overnight. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h late in the evening, and temperatures will drop to 4°C.

Friday, October 25

: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Winds will become gusty, shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by late morning. Highs will reach 11°C. Night : Clear skies return overnight, with temperatures falling to -1°C.

: Clear skies return overnight, with temperatures falling to -1°C. Wardrobe Tip: Prepare for a chilly start and pack layers, as temperatures will fluctuate throughout the day. A raincoat may be useful for afternoon showers.

Saturday, October 26

: Sunny skies with a high of 10°C. Winds will be light, making it a calm and pleasant fall day. Night : Clear conditions will persist, but nighttime lows will drop to -3°C, bringing frost.

: Clear conditions will persist, but nighttime lows will drop to -3°C, bringing frost. Wardrobe Tip: With a sunny day but cold night, a lighter jacket will be good for the daytime, but a heavier coat will be necessary for the frosty night.

Weather Trivia: On October 24, 1965, Thunder Bay experienced one of its earliest and coldest October snowfalls, with temperatures dropping to -10°C—much colder than the mild fall weather expected this week!