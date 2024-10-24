Thunder Bay Police Warn of Online Marketplace Scams

Thunder Bay, ON – Local residents are being urged to exercise caution when buying or selling items through online marketplaces and social media platforms. The Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit has received reports of scams targeting users on platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

In one recent incident, a resident attempted to purchase an item from a Facebook seller they thought they knew. However, the account had been hacked, and the victim unknowingly sent money to a fraudulent email address.

“It’s crucial to remember that online transactions carry inherent risks,” says the Thunder Bay Police Service. “Scammers often hack or impersonate legitimate accounts, making it difficult to verify the identity of the buyer or seller.”

Tips for Safe Online Transactions:

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often lure victims with low prices or rare items.

Verify the seller's identity. If you know the seller in person, confirm the transaction with them directly through another channel (phone call, text message) before sending any money.

Avoid making payments outside the platform. Many platforms offer buyer/seller protection for transactions completed within their system.

Never share personal information online. This includes your banking details, social insurance number, and home address.

Consider using secure payment methods. Credit cards often offer better fraud protection than other payment methods.

Meet in person for local transactions. Whenever possible, arrange to meet the buyer or seller in a public place to exchange the item and payment.

Resources:

For more information on scams and fraud prevention, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

By taking these precautions, you can help protect yourself from falling victim to online marketplace scams.