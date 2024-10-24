October 24-26, 2024: Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Canada transitions deeper into fall, weather patterns are changing drastically from coast to coast to coast. From coastal rainstorms in the Atlantic provinces to early winter snows in the northern territories, October 24-26, 2024, will bring a range of weather conditions across the country.

This forecast will give a detailed overview of current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, and forecasts for the coming days in major cities. Wardrobe suggestions will help you prepare for the weather, and historical trivia adds a touch of history from each region.

Atlantic Canada Weather

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

October 24: St. John’s is waking up to rain showers today, with a current temperature of 7°C and a barometric pressure of 1006 hPa. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 25 km/h, with showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will reach 9°C, and the low will drop to 4°C by evening.

October 25-26: The wet weather will persist into Friday, but Saturday will bring clearer skies, though temperatures will stay cool, ranging between 5°C and 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof jackets and boots are necessary for dealing with the consistent rain, while a scarf will help with the chill in the air.

Historical Trivia: October 24, 1995, saw record-breaking rainfall in St. John’s with over 50 mm falling in a single day.

Saint John, New Brunswick

October 24: A cloudy day in Saint John with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. The current temperature is 10°C with a barometric pressure of 1005 hPa and light northwest winds at 15 km/h. Highs will peak at 12°C.

October 25-26: Friday will see heavier rain, especially in the evening. The weekend will bring clearing skies, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and layered clothing are ideal for navigating the rainy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Saint John experienced its highest October temperature in 1947 when the mercury soared to 27°C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

October 24: Halifax will experience steady rain throughout the day with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The current temperature is 12°C, and the barometric pressure stands at 1003 hPa. Winds from the south at 30 km/h will make for a breezy, wet day.

October 25-26: Friday continues with rain, but Saturday will bring partial sunshine with a high of 14°C. Expect lows around 7°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full rain gear and an umbrella are needed for Thursday and Friday, but you can switch to a light jacket for Saturday’s clearer skies.

Historical Trivia: Halifax’s wettest October on record was in 1967, with over 300 mm of rain in the month.

Quebec Weather

Quebec City, Quebec

October 24: Quebec City enjoys partly cloudy skies today, with a temperature of 6°C and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h. The high will reach 11°C by afternoon, with no precipitation expected.

October 25-26: Friday will bring cloudy conditions with a chance of rain by evening, but Saturday will be clear. Expect highs between 10°C and 12°C, with lows dropping to 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket during the day, but a warm coat for the cooler evenings is recommended.

Historical Trivia: Quebec City recorded its coldest October day in 1915, with temperatures falling to -12°C.

Montreal, Quebec

October 24: Montreal starts the day with overcast skies and light drizzle. The current temperature is 8°C, and the barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Winds are from the west at 20 km/h. Highs will reach 13°C.

October 25-26: Rain will develop on Friday evening and linger into Saturday morning. Temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C during the day and fall to 4°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight waterproof jacket is ideal for this wet stretch of weather.

Historical Trivia: The warmest October on record for Montreal was in 1947, with temperatures reaching 26°C.

Ontario Weather

Toronto, Ontario

October 24: Toronto will experience cloudy skies with occasional light rain. The current temperature is 11°C with a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h. The high will be 14°C, with a low of 5°C tonight.

October 25-26: Rain will continue into Friday, but skies will clear by Saturday. Highs will remain consistent around 12-14°C, with cooler nights at 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and sweater are perfect for the chilly and damp conditions.

Historical Trivia: Toronto experienced its coldest October in 1919, when temperatures dropped to -2°C.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

October 24: Greater Sudbury is starting the day with light rain and overcast skies. The current temperature is 6°C, with barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Winds are calm at 10 km/h. The high will reach 9°C.

October 25-26: Rain will persist into Friday with slightly cooler temperatures of 7°C, but Saturday will see clearing skies and highs around 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and waterproof shoes are recommended for the damp conditions.

Historical Trivia: Sudbury often sees its first frost in late October, with temperatures frequently dipping below freezing.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

October 24: Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing a mostly cloudy day with occasional rain showers. The current temperature is 7°C, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa and light winds from the west at 15 km/h. Highs will reach 10°C.

October 25-26: Friday will bring more rain, with highs around 9°C, but the skies will clear by Saturday, though temperatures will remain cool around 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat and rain boots are ideal for these wet and cool conditions.

Historical Trivia: The area is known for early lake-effect snow in October, with records showing snowfall as early as October 20 in 2006.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

October 24: Thunder Bay will enjoy a sunny day, with a current temperature of -2°C and barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and highs will reach 12°C.

October 25-26: Cloud cover increases on Friday, but it will remain dry. Saturday will bring more sunshine, with daytime highs between 10°C and 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket during the day, but layer up for the colder evenings.

Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay saw its earliest heavy snowfall in October 1947, with 30 cm of snow in a single day.

Manitoba Weather

Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 24: Winnipeg is waking up to overcast skies and a chilly temperature of 3°C. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa, and northwest winds are blowing at 20 km/h. Highs will reach 8°C.

October 25-26: There is a chance of light snow showers on Friday, with highs of 6°C. Saturday will remain dry but cold, with lows dipping to -2°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy jacket, gloves, and scarf are needed as temperatures cool.

Historical Trivia: Winnipeg saw its coldest October day in 1899, with a record low of -18.3°C.

Churchill, Manitoba

October 24: Churchill is experiencing snow showers today, with temperatures around -5°C. Winds from the northeast are strong at 40 km/h, creating a wind chill of -12°C. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa.

October 25-26: Snow will continue, with daytime highs of -6°C and overnight lows near -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including a parka and insulated boots, is necessary in this cold, snowy environment.

Historical Trivia: Churchill is known for its polar bear season, with the first significant snowfall often arriving in late October.

Saskatchewan Weather

Regina, Saskatchewan

October 24: A cool start to the day in Regina, with clear skies and a temperature of 1°C. Barometric pressure is 1014 hPa, and northwest winds are light at 10 km/h. The high will reach 7°C.

October 25-26: Cloud cover increases Friday with a chance of snow flurries. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs around 5°C and lows near -3°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and gloves are essential for the chilly mornings.

Historical Trivia: Regina’s coldest October on record occurred in 1925, when temperatures dropped to -15°C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 24: Saskatoon starts the day under partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. The high will reach 8°C.

October 25-26: Expect cloudy skies with snow flurries on Friday. Highs will reach 6°C, and lows will drop to -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy jacket and gloves are needed, especially for the snowy conditions on Friday.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon’s earliest snowfall on record was in October 1906, with temperatures dropping as low as -18°C.

Alberta Weather

Edmonton, Alberta

October 24: Edmonton will see partly cloudy skies today, with a current temperature of 3°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and barometric pressure of 1013 hPa will bring cool conditions, with a high of 8°C.

October 25-26: Snow showers are expected on Friday night. Highs will reach 6°C, and overnight lows will fall to -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and gloves are necessary for the colder days ahead.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton saw its largest October snowfall in 2004, with over 25 cm falling in one day.

Fort McMurray, Alberta

October 24: Overcast skies in Fort McMurray today, with a temperature of 1°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. The high will be 5°C.

October 25-26: Snow flurries are expected Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter clothing, including a hat and scarf, is needed for the cold and potential snow.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray recorded its first October snowfall as early as October 1 in 1992.

Calgary, Alberta

October 24: Calgary starts the day under cloudy skies with a temperature of 6°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. The high will reach 10°C.

October 25-26: Friday will bring more cloud cover and a chance of light snow. Saturday will clear up, but temperatures will stay cool, with a high of 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket will keep you warm in the cool, breezy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Calgary recorded its warmest October day in 1910, when the temperature soared to 29°C.

British Columbia Weather

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 24: Vancouver is experiencing rain today, with a temperature of 12°C. Winds from the southwest are at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1007 hPa. Highs will reach 14°C.

October 25-26: Rain will continue into Friday, but Saturday will see clearer skies. Expect temperatures between 11°C and 14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are necessary for the wet weather.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver saw its wettest October on record in 1967, with over 350 mm of rain.

Victoria, British Columbia

October 24: Rain showers dominate the day in Victoria, with a current temperature of 11°C. Barometric pressure is 1009 hPa, and winds from the south are at 25 km/h. Highs will reach 13°C.

October 25-26: More rain is expected Friday, but Saturday will be clearer with highs of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rain jacket and waterproof boots will be useful for the rainy weather.

Historical Trivia: Victoria holds the record for the mildest October in Canada, with average highs of 15°C.

Kamloops, British Columbia

October 24: Kamloops enjoys dry weather today, with clear skies and a current temperature of 7°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa. The high will reach 13°C.

October 25-26: Partly cloudy skies will prevail on Friday, with highs of 11°C. Saturday will remain clear with similar temperatures.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket for the day and a warmer one for the evening will suffice.

Historical Trivia: Kamloops recorded its hottest October in 1987, with temperatures reaching 27°C.

Prince George, British Columbia

October 24: Prince George is partly cloudy today with a temperature of 5°C. Winds are light, and the barometric pressure is 1017 hPa. The high will reach 10°C.

October 25-26: Rain is expected Friday, with highs of 8°C and lows near 1°C. Saturday will bring clearer skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and rain-resistant gear are recommended.

Historical Trivia: Prince George’s first October snowfall occurred in 2006, with 12 cm of snow falling over two days.

Northern Canada Weather

Dawson City, Yukon

October 24: Dawson City is experiencing snow flurries today, with a current temperature of -5°C. Winds from the north at 25 km/h are making it feel colder, and the barometric pressure is 1006 hPa.

October 25-26: Snow will continue with temperatures between -4°C and -10°C, and winds will remain brisk.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including heavy boots and a thick parka, is essential.

Historical Trivia: Dawson City saw a record October snowfall in 1935, with 38 cm falling in a single day.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

October 24: Snow is falling in Yellowknife, with a current temperature of -7°C. Winds from the northeast are at 30 km/h, creating a wind chill of -15°C. Barometric pressure is 1007 hPa.

October 25-26: Snow will persist into the weekend, with highs near -5°C and lows of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including thick coats, boots, and gloves, is necessary.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife recorded its first -20°C temperature in October in 1971, marking the onset of winter.

Alert, Nunavut

October 24: Alert is facing extreme cold with a current temperature of -18°C. Winds are from the northeast at 35 km/h, creating a wind chill of -28°C. Barometric pressure is 1003 hPa.

October 25-26: Temperatures will remain between -18°C and -22°C, with strong winds and snow.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter clothing, including thermal layers, thick gloves, and a heavy parka, is mandatory in these freezing conditions.