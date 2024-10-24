Northwestern Ontario Weather Report for October 24-26, 2024

As fall continues across Northwestern Ontario, the region can expect a range of seasonal conditions, from sunny afternoons to chilly nights with frost. Here’s the weather outlook for Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Kenora

Current Conditions : 6°C, partly cloudy with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1017 hPa.

: 6°C, partly cloudy with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1017 hPa. October 24 : Mainly sunny with highs of 12°C. Overnight temperatures will dip to 3°C under clear skies.

: Mainly sunny with highs of 12°C. Overnight temperatures will dip to 3°C under clear skies. October 25 : Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon with highs around 11°C. Expect nighttime lows to fall to 2°C.

: Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon with highs around 11°C. Expect nighttime lows to fall to 2°C. October 26 : Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, and highs of 10°C. Temperatures will fall to 1°C overnight, with frost possible.

: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, and highs of 10°C. Temperatures will fall to 1°C overnight, with frost possible. Wardrobe Tip: Layer up during the day with a medium-weight jacket, and bring a heavier coat for chilly mornings and evenings.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions : 5°C, mostly cloudy with calm winds. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa.

: 5°C, mostly cloudy with calm winds. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa. October 24 : A mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching 11°C. Expect an overnight low of 2°C with clear skies.

: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching 11°C. Expect an overnight low of 2°C with clear skies. October 25 : Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C. Overnight lows will drop to 2°C, with frost likely.

: Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C. Overnight lows will drop to 2°C, with frost likely. October 26 : Cloudy with a high of 9°C. Nighttime temperatures will fall to 1°C.

: Cloudy with a high of 9°C. Nighttime temperatures will fall to 1°C. Wardrobe Tip: Bring layers and a heavier coat for the morning chill.

Fort Frances and Atikokan

Current Conditions : 7°C, clear skies, light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa.

: 7°C, clear skies, light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa. October 24 : Clear and sunny with highs of 13°C. Overnight lows will dip to 3°C with frost likely.

: Clear and sunny with highs of 13°C. Overnight lows will dip to 3°C with frost likely. October 25 : Increasing cloud cover throughout the day with highs of 11°C. The low will drop to 2°C overnight.

: Increasing cloud cover throughout the day with highs of 11°C. The low will drop to 2°C overnight. October 26 : Expect overcast skies with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs around 9°C, with temperatures dropping to 1°C at night.

: Expect overcast skies with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs around 9°C, with temperatures dropping to 1°C at night. Wardrobe Tip: Light layers for the day, but a warmer jacket is needed for the cool, frosty nights.

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

Current Conditions : 5°C, mostly cloudy with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure: 1015 hPa.

: 5°C, mostly cloudy with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure: 1015 hPa. October 24 : Sunny skies with highs of 11°C. Expect a cool night with lows of 2°C and frost likely.

: Sunny skies with highs of 11°C. Expect a cool night with lows of 2°C and frost likely. October 25 : A mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures peaking at 10°C. Nighttime lows will be near freezing at 1°C.

: A mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures peaking at 10°C. Nighttime lows will be near freezing at 1°C. October 26 : Cloudy with highs around 9°C, and a chance of showers late in the evening.

: Cloudy with highs around 9°C, and a chance of showers late in the evening. Wardrobe Tip: Heavier coats will be needed for the evening chill and potential frost.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions : 6°C, partly cloudy, with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa.

: 6°C, partly cloudy, with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa. October 24 : A bright and sunny day, with highs of 12°C. Overnight lows will fall to 3°C with a chance of frost.

: A bright and sunny day, with highs of 12°C. Overnight lows will fall to 3°C with a chance of frost. October 25 : Mostly cloudy with highs of 11°C, and temperatures falling to 2°C overnight.

: Mostly cloudy with highs of 11°C, and temperatures falling to 2°C overnight. October 26 : Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C, and a low of 1°C.

: Cloudy skies with a high of 10°C, and a low of 1°C. Wardrobe Tip: A medium-weight jacket for daytime, but heavier gear for nighttime frost.

Nipigon and Terrace Bay

Current Conditions : 7°C, mostly cloudy with light northeast winds. Barometric pressure: 1016 hPa.

: 7°C, mostly cloudy with light northeast winds. Barometric pressure: 1016 hPa. October 24 : Clear skies with highs around 12°C. Expect nighttime lows of 3°C.

: Clear skies with highs around 12°C. Expect nighttime lows of 3°C. October 25 : Increasing clouds with a high of 10°C. Overnight lows will drop to 2°C.

: Increasing clouds with a high of 10°C. Overnight lows will drop to 2°C. October 26 : Cloudy skies with a high of 9°C and a chance of rain. The low will dip to 1°C overnight.

: Cloudy skies with a high of 9°C and a chance of rain. The low will dip to 1°C overnight. Wardrobe Tip: Layer up, especially for the cool evenings.

Armstrong

Current Conditions : 4°C, partly cloudy with calm winds. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa.

: 4°C, partly cloudy with calm winds. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa. October 24 : Mostly sunny with highs of 10°C. Overnight lows will reach 2°C.

: Mostly sunny with highs of 10°C. Overnight lows will reach 2°C. October 25 : Cloudy skies with highs of 9°C and lows of 1°C overnight.

: Cloudy skies with highs of 9°C and lows of 1°C overnight. October 26 : Overcast with a 30% chance of showers. High of 8°C, with temperatures dropping to 0°C overnight.

: Overcast with a 30% chance of showers. High of 8°C, with temperatures dropping to 0°C overnight. Wardrobe Tip: Insulated layers for the cold nights and early mornings, as frost is possible.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances holds a record for one of the warmest autumn days on October 24, 1975, when temperatures soared to 24°C—quite a contrast to the cooler weather expected this week.