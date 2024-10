Public Advisory – Released Inmate: C24-247471

Winnipeg – News – On October 22, 2024, the Winnipeg Police Service received information from Manitoba Justice that an adult male inmate had been released in error.

The Major Crimes Unit requests public assistance in locating 27-year-old Mark Phillip TRAVERSE.

TRAVERSE is described as:

Approximately 6’1”, 183 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes

While TRAVERSE is not considered armed and dangerous or a threat to public safety, he should not be approached.

Investigators believe that TRAVERSE is currently in the Winnipeg or surrounding area.

Anyone who may have been in contact with TRAVERSE or with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org