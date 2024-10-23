Two Men Arrested Following Armed Robbery and Foot Pursuit in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, ON – Two young men are facing a slew of charges, including robbery and firearms offenses, following an incident on John Street earlier this week.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the 700 block of John Street on Monday evening after receiving reports of individuals in possession of firearms. Upon arrival, officers determined that two suspects had robbed and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

The investigation quickly escalated, involving the Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, and the Break, Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit. With assistance from the Emergency Task Unit, officers located the suspects in the area of Academy Drive.

A foot pursuit ensued, culminating in the arrest of both suspects. Officers also recovered a discarded backpack containing a loaded firearm, suspected cocaine, and cash.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

K’Shon CARTIE-GOLDING, 20, and Kahsiy NOTICE, 20, are both charged with:

Pointing a Firearm: Under section 87 of the Criminal Code, this offense carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

Under section 87 of the Criminal Code, this offense carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose: Under section 88 of the Criminal Code, this charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Under section 88 of the Criminal Code, this charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Robbery Using a Firearm: Under section 344 of the Criminal Code, this offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Under section 344 of the Criminal Code, this offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Resisting a Peace Officer: Under section 129(a) of the Criminal Code, this charge carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Under section 129(a) of the Criminal Code, this charge carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime: Under section 354(1) of the Criminal Code, the penalties for this offense vary depending on the value of the property, but can include imprisonment.

Under section 354(1) of the Criminal Code, the penalties for this offense vary depending on the value of the property, but can include imprisonment. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, this offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

In addition to the above charges, NOTICE is also charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition: This offense carries a minimum penalty of three years imprisonment for a first offense, and five years for subsequent offenses.

This offense carries a minimum penalty of three years imprisonment for a first offense, and five years for subsequent offenses. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm: This offense carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

This offense carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Careless Use of a Firearm: This offense carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Court Appearance:

Both accused appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody with future court dates.

Important Reminder:

It is important to remember that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges laid against them are allegations, and the actual penalties upon conviction, if any, will be determined by the court based on various factors, including the severity of the offenses, their criminal history, and any mitigating circumstances.