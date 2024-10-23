Two Brothers Arrested Following Attempted Theft and Robbery in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, ON – Two men are facing robbery charges after an incident at a business on Arthur Street West last week.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to a call on Friday, October 18th, reporting an attempted theft and subsequent robbery.

According to police, two suspects were seen trying to steal a donation collection bin from the business. When confronted by a staff member, an altercation ensued, and the suspects allegedly stole the employee’s purse before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly located the suspects nearby and arrested them.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

Josiah Robert THOMAS, 31, and Jonah Kenny THOMAS, 29, are each charged with:

Robbery: This offense, under section 343(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, involves stealing property while using violence or threats of violence. Robbery is an indictable offense and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

This offense, under section 343(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, involves stealing property while using violence or threats of violence. Robbery is an indictable offense and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Breach of Probation x2: This charge indicates that each accused violated the conditions of their probation orders on two separate occasions. The penalties for breach of probation vary depending on the nature of the original offense and the specific conditions violated, but can include fines, increased probationary terms, or imprisonment.

Court Appearance:

Both accused appeared in court and were remanded into custody pending a future court date.

Important Reminder:

It is crucial to remember that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges laid against them are allegations, and the actual penalties upon conviction, if any, will be determined by the court based on various factors, including the severity of the offenses, their criminal history, and any mitigating circumstances.