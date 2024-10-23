Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: October 23-25, 2024

Current Conditions (as of 6:32 AM, October 23, 2024):

Temperature: 2.4°C

2.4°C Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 79%

79% Pressure: 101.5 kPa, rising

101.5 kPa, rising Dew Point: -0.9°C

-0.9°C Wind: WNW 13 km/h

WNW 13 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast:

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers this morning, transitioning to a 40% chance of rain or flurries. The wind will pick up from the northwest, reaching 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.

The high for today is expected to reach 8°C, so keep a warm jacket handy. The UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight:

Clearing this evening with a low of -1°C. It’s a good night to wrap up with layers if heading out late.

Thursday, October 24:

Expect increasing cloudiness through the morning, with the temperature climbing to a mild high of 14°C—perfect for a light sweater or jacket. However, the evening will turn cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 2°C.

Friday, October 25:

The day will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be around 9°C. At night, the temperature will dip to -2°C, and there’s a chance for flurries or rain showers.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For today, wear a warm jacket and consider layering, as gusty winds will make it feel cooler. Tomorrow, as temperatures rise, a lighter jacket should suffice during the day, but be ready for rain by evening. Keep a heavier coat for Friday night as temperatures drop below freezing.

Weather Trivia:

Thunder Bay often sees its first snow in late October, with flurries making their first appearance around this time. In 1991, Thunder Bay had one of its earliest snowfalls on October 23rd!

Sunrise and Sunset Times: