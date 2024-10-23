Suspect in July Wiley Street Shooting Arrested After Pursuit

Thunder Bay, ON – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting incident this summer has been apprehended by police.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd, while officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break, Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit were conducting a separate investigation. They encountered an individual identified as a suspect in a shooting that took place on July 28th in the 400 block of Wiley Street.

With assistance from the Emergency Task Unit, officers pursued the suspect on foot in the area of Academy Drive. After a brief chase, the suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, suspected cocaine, and currency.

Charges Related to July Shooting:

Kyle RAMLAKHAN, 21, was wanted on a number of serious charges stemming from the Wiley Street shooting, including:

Attempted Murder using a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm x7: This charge, under section 239(1)(a) of the Criminal Code in conjunction with section 85(1), carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Additional Charges:

In addition to the charges related to the July shooting, RAMLAKHAN now also faces charges related to his arrest on October 22nd, including:

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition: This offense carries a minimum penalty of three years imprisonment for a first offense, and five years for subsequent offenses.

Court Appearance:

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Important Reminder:

It is important to remember that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges laid against them are allegations, and the actual penalties upon conviction, if any, will be determined by the court based on various factors, including the severity of the offenses, their criminal history, and any mitigating circumstances.