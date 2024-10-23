October 23-25, 2024: Canadian Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Detailed Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather – As we head into late October, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing a range of weather conditions, from autumn rain in the Atlantic provinces to snow in the northern territories.

Here are detailed weather forecast for October 23-25, 2024, for communities across Canada, including areas under weather warnings or alerts.

This comprehensive outlook covers current weather conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, and a forecast of the coming days. Wardrobe suggestions are included to help you dress for the elements, along with some interesting historical weather trivia.

Atlantic Canada Weather

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

October 23: St. John’s is starting the day with overcast skies and light rain. The current temperature is 8°C with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa and northeast winds at 20 km/h. The high will reach 10°C, and the low will dip to 5°C at night.

October 24-25: Showers continue with highs of 9°C and lows around 3°C, accompanied by fog in the mornings.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof gear is essential, including rain boots and a warm coat for cooler evenings.

Historical Trivia: St. John’s recorded its warmest October day at 22.8°C in 1967.

Saint John, New Brunswick

October 23: Saint John is cloudy with light showers expected later in the day. The temperature is 9°C with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa, and light northwest winds. Highs will reach 12°C, with a low of 4°C.

October 24-25: Scattered showers will continue, with highs of 11-13°C and cool nights around 3-4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm sweater and rain jacket will keep you comfortable in this drizzly weather.

Historical Trivia: In 1938, Saint John recorded its coldest October day with temperatures dropping to -5.5°C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

October 23: Halifax is experiencing heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The current temperature is 11°C, barometric pressure is 1005 hPa, and winds are blowing from the south at 30 km/h. Expect a high of 13°C.

October 24-25: More rain is expected on Thursday, clearing up slightly by Friday. Temperatures will range from 10-15°C during the day and around 6°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing and a sturdy umbrella are needed in this wet spell.

Historical Trivia: Halifax was hit by a historic windstorm in October 1873, with wind gusts exceeding 130 km/h.

Quebec Weather

Quebec City, Quebec

October 23: Quebec City is enjoying clear skies and cool temperatures at 6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Winds are light at 15 km/h from the west. Highs will reach 12°C, and lows will fall to 3°C tonight.

October 24-25: Sunny weather will continue, with slightly cooler temperatures of 10-12°C and chilly nights dropping to 2-4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and scarf for the cool mornings and evenings are advisable.

Historical Trivia: The famous Quebec Ice Storm of 1998 began with cold snaps in late October, though its peak came in January.

Montreal, Quebec

October 23: Overcast skies cover Montreal today, with light showers expected later in the afternoon. It is currently 7°C with barometric pressure at 1009 hPa and winds from the west at 25 km/h. The high will reach 13°C.

October 24-25: Rain will continue throughout the week, with highs of 10-11°C and lows around 3°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and waterproof layers are a good choice.

Historical Trivia: Montreal experienced its wettest October in 1981, with over 210 mm of rain recorded.

Ontario Weather

Toronto, Ontario

October 23: Toronto is waking up to partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. It’s currently 10°C, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa and light winds from the west at 20 km/h. Highs will reach 14°C today.

October 24-25: A few light showers are expected on Thursday, but Friday will clear up. Highs will remain around 12-14°C, with lows at 4-6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light sweater and a medium jacket will keep you comfortable.

Historical Trivia: Toronto’s warmest October day on record occurred in 1971, with temperatures hitting 30°C.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

October 23: Greater Sudbury is cloudy this morning, with a current temperature of 5°C. The barometric pressure is 1011 hPa, and winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h. Expect a high of 9°C today.

October 24-25: Light rain will persist on Thursday, with highs of 8°C. Friday will be cloudy with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with a rain jacket and warm accessories.

Historical Trivia: Sudbury often experiences its first snowfall in late October, heralding the start of a long winter.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

October 23: Sault Ste. Marie is starting off clear but will see some cloud cover later in the day. Temperatures are currently 6°C with a pressure of 1013 hPa. Winds are calm at 10 km/h.

October 24-25: Expect increasing cloud cover and light showers on Thursday. Highs will hover around 10°C, with lows of 2°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium jacket and waterproof footwear will be practical for the changing weather.

Historical Trivia: The Great Lakes region, including Sault Ste. Marie, has seen some of its earliest lake-effect snowfalls in October, particularly in 2006.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

October 23: Thunder Bay is enjoying sunny skies and cool temperatures today. It’s currently 4°C with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa and light winds at 10 km/h from the northwest. The high will reach 11°C.

October 24-25: Cooler temperatures will settle in, with cloudy skies and highs of 8°C. Nighttime lows will drop to 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket and gloves are needed for the cool evenings.

Historical Trivia: In October 1947, Thunder Bay experienced a heavy snowstorm, with over 30 cm of snow falling in one day.

Manitoba Weather

Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 23: Winnipeg is chilly this morning at 2°C, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa and winds at 25 km/h from the northwest. The high today will be 9°C.

October 24-25: Light snow showers are possible on Thursday evening, with daytime highs of 6°C and lows around -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy jacket and gloves are necessary as the temperature drops.

Historical Trivia: Winnipeg saw its coldest October in 1899, with temperatures plummeting to -18.3°C.

Churchill, Manitoba

October 23: Churchill is experiencing snow flurries, with a temperature of -5°C and barometric pressure at 1008 hPa. Winds from the northeast are strong, at 40 km/h, creating a wind chill of -12°C.

October 24-25: Snow continues, with temperatures ranging from -6°C to -10°C, and winds remaining strong.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, snow boots, and gloves, is necessary.

Historical Trivia: Churchill, known for its early winter conditions, often sees snow by mid-October and remains snowy throughout the season.

Prairie Provinces Weather

Regina, Saskatchewan

October 23: Regina is enjoying clear but cold weather this morning, with a temperature of 1°C. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa, and northwest winds are at 15 km/h. Expect a high of 9°C.

October 24-25: Cloudy skies will dominate Thursday, with a chance of snow flurries on Friday. Highs will be around 7°C, with lows near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with a warm coat, hat, and gloves for the cold mornings.

Historical Trivia: Regina recorded its earliest October snowfall on October 2, 1959.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 23: Saskatoon is waking up to partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 2°C. Winds from the northwest are at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. The high will reach 9°C.

October 24-25: Cloud cover will increase, and temperatures will cool to 7°C during the day and drop to -3°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and gloves are recommended.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon’s coldest October temperature was recorded in 1906, when the thermometer dropped to -18.6°C.

Alberta Weather

Edmonton, Alberta

October 23: Edmonton is starting the day at 3°C under cloudy skies. Winds are light at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. The high will be 8°C today.

October 24-25: Expect snow flurries on Thursday, with a high of 7°C and overnight lows dipping below freezing to -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat and gloves will be necessary, especially as snow moves in.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton saw its largest October snowfall in 2004, with over 25 cm falling in a single day.

Fort McMurray, Alberta

October 23: Fort McMurray is experiencing overcast skies and a current temperature of 2°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h are bringing cooler air, with a high of 6°C expected.

October 24-25: Snow showers are forecast for Thursday night, with temperatures between 4°C and -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy layers and a warm coat are recommended for the cool, snowy weather.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray’s earliest recorded snowfall in October was on October 1, 1992, marking the start of a harsh winter.

Calgary, Alberta

October 23: Calgary is seeing partly cloudy skies today, with temperatures currently at 6°C. The barometric pressure is 1013 hPa, with light winds from the west at 15 km/h. A high of 11°C is expected.

October 24-25: Cloudy conditions will move in, with a high of 8°C on Thursday and a low of -2°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket will suffice during the day, but heavier layers will be needed as the week progresses.

Historical Trivia: Calgary experienced a rare warm October day in 1910, when the temperature soared to 29°C.

British Columbia Weather

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 23: Rain is the main story in Vancouver, with steady showers expected throughout the day. The current temperature is 12°C, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa and southwest winds at 20 km/h. The high will be 14°C.

October 24-25: More rain is expected, with highs between 11-14°C and lows of 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing, including rain boots, is a must in this wet weather.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver’s wettest October occurred in 1967, with over 350 mm of rainfall recorded.

Victoria, British Columbia

October 23: Victoria is also experiencing rain today, with a current temperature of 11°C. Barometric pressure is 1011 hPa, and winds are from the south at 25 km/h. The high will reach 13°C.

October 24-25: Rain will continue into the weekend, with highs of 12-13°C and lows around 7°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rain jacket and waterproof footwear are essential in these wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Victoria holds the record for the mildest October in Canada, with an average high of 15°C.

Kamloops, British Columbia

October 23: Kamloops is enjoying dry weather today, with a current temperature of 8°C under mostly clear skies. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, and light winds from the northwest are blowing at 10 km/h. Highs will reach 13°C.

October 24-25: Expect partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures of 11°C during the day and lows around 2°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket will suffice during the day, but an extra layer is needed for cooler evenings.

Historical Trivia: Kamloops experienced its hottest October day on record in 1987, with temperatures hitting 27°C.

Prince George, British Columbia

October 23: Prince George is seeing partly cloudy skies and a current temperature of 5°C. Winds are light, and the barometric pressure is 1017 hPa. A high of 10°C is expected.

October 24-25: Overcast skies with rain showers are forecast for Thursday, with highs of 8°C and lows around 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with a warm coat and rain-resistant gear.

Historical Trivia: Prince George saw its first snowfall in October 2006, with 12 cm accumulating over two days.

Northern Canada Weather

Dawson City, Yukon

October 23: Dawson City is experiencing snow flurries today, with a current temperature of -4°C and strong winds from the north at 30 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1005 hPa.

October 24-25: Snow will continue with highs between -3°C and -8°C, with more significant accumulations likely.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including heavy boots and a thick parka, is needed.

Historical Trivia: Dawson City often sees its first snow in early October, and in 1935, the town saw a record snowfall of 38 cm in one day.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

October 23: Yellowknife is snowy with temperatures at -6°C. Winds from the northeast are at 30 km/h, giving a wind chill of -12°C. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa.

October 24-25: Snow will continue into Thursday and Friday, with highs near -5°C and lows dropping to -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including heavy coats, boots, and gloves, is essential.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife recorded its first -20°C in October in 1971, marking an early onset of winter.

Alert, Nunavut

October 23: In the northernmost community in Canada, Alert is experiencing extreme cold. The current temperature is -18°C, with a wind chill of -25°C due to northeast winds at 35 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1003 hPa.

October 24-25: The cold continues, with temperatures remaining between -18°C and -22°C, accompanied by strong winds.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter clothing, including thermal layers, thick gloves, and a heavy parka, is necessary in these freezing conditions.

Historical Trivia: Alert holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada during October, with -35°C in 1957.