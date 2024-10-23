Northwestern Ontario Weather Report for October 23-25, 2024

As we transition deeper into autumn, Northwestern Ontario is experiencing typical fall weather patterns with fluctuating temperatures, sunshine, and chilly nights. Here’s the detailed forecast for Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Kenora

Current Conditions : 7°C, partly cloudy with northwest winds at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa.

: 7°C, partly cloudy with northwest winds at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa. October 23 : A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 10°C. Overnight, skies will clear, and lows will dip to 3°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 10°C. Overnight, skies will clear, and lows will dip to 3°C. October 24 : Mainly sunny with a high of 11°C. Light winds continue. Nighttime lows drop to 2°C.

: Mainly sunny with a high of 11°C. Light winds continue. Nighttime lows drop to 2°C. October 25 : Increasing clouds during the day, with highs around 9°C. Expect frost overnight as temperatures fall to 1°C.

: Increasing clouds during the day, with highs around 9°C. Expect frost overnight as temperatures fall to 1°C. Wardrobe Tip: Light layers for the daytime, but keep a jacket handy for the cooler nights, especially with frost likely.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions : 6°C, mostly cloudy. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa.

: 6°C, mostly cloudy. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa. October 23 : Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising to 9°C. Clearer skies overnight with lows of 2°C.

: Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising to 9°C. Clearer skies overnight with lows of 2°C. October 24 : Sunny with a high of 10°C. Overnight temperatures will drop to 3°C.

: Sunny with a high of 10°C. Overnight temperatures will drop to 3°C. October 25 : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9°C, with the possibility of some showers by evening.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9°C, with the possibility of some showers by evening. Wardrobe Tip: Dress warmly in the mornings, as frost is expected overnight.

Fort Frances and Atikokan

Current Conditions : 7°C, partly cloudy with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa.

: 7°C, partly cloudy with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa. October 23 : Mainly sunny, with highs reaching 11°C. Expect frost overnight as lows fall to 2°C.

: Mainly sunny, with highs reaching 11°C. Expect frost overnight as lows fall to 2°C. October 24 : Clear skies with a high of 12°C, dipping to 3°C overnight.

: Clear skies with a high of 12°C, dipping to 3°C overnight. October 25 : Clouds will build throughout the day, with a 40% chance of showers. High of 10°C.

: Clouds will build throughout the day, with a 40% chance of showers. High of 10°C. Wardrobe Tip: Light layers and a medium-weight jacket for the mornings. You’ll want a raincoat for Friday.

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

Current Conditions : 5°C, overcast. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1017 hPa.

: 5°C, overcast. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1017 hPa. October 23 : Partly cloudy skies with highs around 9°C. Overnight lows of 2°C.

: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 9°C. Overnight lows of 2°C. October 24 : Sunny with highs of 10°C, and temperatures will fall to 3°C by night.

: Sunny with highs of 10°C, and temperatures will fall to 3°C by night. October 25 : Increasing cloud cover with temperatures peaking at 9°C. Expect nighttime frost as lows dip to 1°C.

: Increasing cloud cover with temperatures peaking at 9°C. Expect nighttime frost as lows dip to 1°C. Wardrobe Tip: Heavier coats for the morning chill and warm evenings as temperatures hover near freezing.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions : 6°C, mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa.

: 6°C, mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa. October 23 : Expect a high of 9°C under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows around 2°C.

: Expect a high of 9°C under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows around 2°C. October 24 : Mostly sunny with a high of 11°C. Frost is likely at night as temperatures dip to 2°C.

: Mostly sunny with a high of 11°C. Frost is likely at night as temperatures dip to 2°C. October 25 : Increasing clouds during the day, with highs near 9°C.

: Increasing clouds during the day, with highs near 9°C. Wardrobe Tip: Layer up during the day and prepare for chilly, frosty nights.

Nipigon and Terrace Bay

Current Conditions : 6°C, partly cloudy with winds from the northeast at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1016 hPa.

: 6°C, partly cloudy with winds from the northeast at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1016 hPa. October 23 : A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 8°C. Overnight lows drop to 3°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 8°C. Overnight lows drop to 3°C. October 24 : Sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs around 10°C. Expect lows of 2°C at night.

: Sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs around 10°C. Expect lows of 2°C at night. October 25 : Increasing cloud cover with highs around 9°C. Showers may develop by evening.

: Increasing cloud cover with highs around 9°C. Showers may develop by evening. Wardrobe Tip: Prepare for cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings. Bring along layers.

Armstrong

Current Conditions : 5°C, cloudy. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa.

: 5°C, cloudy. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa. October 23 : Mostly cloudy, with highs of 8°C. Skies will clear overnight, with lows falling to 2°C.

: Mostly cloudy, with highs of 8°C. Skies will clear overnight, with lows falling to 2°C. October 24 : Sunny with a high of 9°C, followed by another cool night with lows of 3°C.

: Sunny with a high of 9°C, followed by another cool night with lows of 3°C. October 25 : Clouds will increase throughout the day, with highs of 9°C. Expect frost by night as lows dip to 1°C.

: Clouds will increase throughout the day, with highs of 9°C. Expect frost by night as lows dip to 1°C. Wardrobe Tip: Bundle up during the evenings and mornings when frost is likely.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? October can bring rapid temperature changes in this region. In 1976, Fort Frances experienced one of the warmest autumn days on record at 24°C, while Red Lake has seen October snow as early as the 10th!