Frosty October Days Ahead: Northern Ontario Weather Report for October 23-25, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As the temperatures dip across Northern Ontario, communities are bracing for frosty mornings, snow showers, and cold winds.

Here’s your detailed forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Overcast skies, 0°C with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow showers expected throughout the day, high of 1°C. Frosty nights with lows dipping to -4°C.

Snow showers expected throughout the day, high of 1°C. Frosty nights with lows dipping to -4°C. October 24-25: Mostly clear, highs around 2°C, and frosty mornings as temperatures fall to -5°C overnight. Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter coats, scarves, and gloves will help keep the frost at bay.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: -1°C, cloudy with northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure at 1020 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow flurries likely, high of 0°C. Overnight lows will reach -6°C with biting winds.

Snow flurries likely, high of 0°C. Overnight lows will reach -6°C with biting winds. October 24-25: Clear skies, highs around -2°C with nights plummeting to -7°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including insulated coats, hats, and gloves, is essential in these chilly conditions.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: 1°C, partly cloudy with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure steady at 1017 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Expect overcast skies with occasional light snow, highs of 2°C, and overnight lows near -4°C with frost.

Expect overcast skies with occasional light snow, highs of 2°C, and overnight lows near -4°C with frost. October 24-25: Clear skies with highs of 3°C and lows of -5°C overnight. Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up with warm jackets and boots for cold mornings.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: 0°C, partly cloudy, winds from the northwest at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1019 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow flurries and cloudy skies, high of 2°C, overnight frost as temperatures drop to -4°C.

Snow flurries and cloudy skies, high of 2°C, overnight frost as temperatures drop to -4°C. October 24-25: Clear skies but cold, with highs around 2°C and lows nearing -5°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing and insulated boots will keep you warm in the snow.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Overcast skies, -1°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure stands at 1020 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow showers, highs near 1°C, with frost settling in as lows hit -6°C overnight.

Snow showers, highs near 1°C, with frost settling in as lows hit -6°C overnight. October 24-25: Clear, crisp days with highs of 2°C and frosty nights at -7°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated jackets, gloves, and boots will keep you cozy in the frigid air.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: 1°C, mostly cloudy, with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure at 1019 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow flurries and cloudy skies, high of 2°C. Expect overnight lows to drop to -5°C.

Snow flurries and cloudy skies, high of 2°C. Expect overnight lows to drop to -5°C. October 24-25: Clear skies, with highs around 3°C and frosty nights. Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter coats, hats, and gloves for the cold mornings.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow showers, high of 2°C. Frost expected overnight with lows around -4°C.

Snow showers, high of 2°C. Frost expected overnight with lows around -4°C. October 24-25: Clear skies and cold, highs of 2°C, and lows near -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter coats and boots will be necessary as snow and frost make their appearance.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: 0°C, partly cloudy, with light north winds. Barometric pressure is at 1021 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries, high of 2°C, and overnight lows of -4°C.

Cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries, high of 2°C, and overnight lows of -4°C. October 24-25: Clear skies with highs of 3°C and frosty mornings. Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly with layers, as nighttime temperatures will be brisk.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy skies with winds from the northeast at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure steady at 1022 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Light snow, high of 2°C, with lows dipping to -5°C overnight.

Light snow, high of 2°C, with lows dipping to -5°C overnight. October 24-25: Clear, sunny skies but cold, highs of 2°C and lows of -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy coats and gloves to protect from the early winter chill.

Neskantaga (Landsdowne House)

Current Conditions: 1°C, overcast with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure is 1020 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow showers expected, high of 2°C, with lows around -5°C.

Snow showers expected, high of 2°C, with lows around -5°C. October 24-25: Cold and clear with highs of 3°C and frosty nights dipping to -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated clothing and warm accessories are a must.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: -1°C, mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric pressure is steady at 1020 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow likely, high of 1°C, and overnight lows of -5°C with frost.

Snow likely, high of 1°C, and overnight lows of -5°C with frost. October 24-25: Cold and clear, with highs around 2°C and overnight lows of -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, especially for the evening frost.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: -1°C, overcast with winds from the northeast at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1023 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Snow flurries, highs of 1°C, with lows dropping to -6°C overnight.

Snow flurries, highs of 1°C, with lows dropping to -6°C overnight. October 24-25: Clear skies, highs of -1°C, and overnight lows nearing -7°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Keep those winter layers ready for the biting cold.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy skies, with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure is 1022 hPa.

Forecast:

October 23: Light snow showers, highs of 2°C, and overnight lows of -5°C.

Light snow showers, highs of 2°C, and overnight lows of -5°C. October 24-25: Clear and cold, highs of 2°C and overnight lows reaching -6°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up with insulated coats and gloves for chilly mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn holds the record for one of Ontario’s coldest October days, hitting -22°C in 1975! Meanwhile, Pikangikum frequently experiences its first measurable snow by mid-October, making winter an early visitor in these northern communities.