Youth Charged Following Break and Enter, Assault in Constance Lake First Nation

Constance Lake, ON – A 16-year-old male from Constance Lake First Nation is facing multiple charges following an alleged break and enter and assault that occurred on Sunday, October 20th.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service officers responded to a call for service in the morning hours after receiving reports of a break-in at a residence.

According to police, a resident awoke to find a masked young male inside their home. When confronted, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

During their investigation, officers discovered a cellphone believed to have been left behind by the suspect. This key piece of evidence led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the 16-year-old male.

Charges:

The youth has been charged with:

Break and Enter: This charge, under section 348(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, involves entering a place with the intent to commit an indictable offense. Penalties for youth vary depending on the severity of the offense and the individual’s history, but can include custody, community service, and probation.

This charge, under section 348(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, involves entering a place with the intent to commit an indictable offense. Penalties for youth vary depending on the severity of the offense and the individual’s history, but can include custody, community service, and probation. Assault: This charge, under section 266 of the Criminal Code, covers a range of actions from applying force to another person without consent to threatening violence. Penalties for youth can include community service, probation, and in more serious cases, custody.

This charge, under section 266 of the Criminal Code, covers a range of actions from applying force to another person without consent to threatening violence. Penalties for youth can include community service, probation, and in more serious cases, custody. Disguise with Intent: This charge, under section 351(2) of the Criminal Code, applies when someone conceals their identity with the intent to commit an indictable offense. Penalties for youth can include fines, community service, and probation.

This charge, under section 351(2) of the Criminal Code, applies when someone conceals their identity with the intent to commit an indictable offense. Penalties for youth can include fines, community service, and probation. Failure to Comply with a Release Order x 3: This charge indicates the youth violated conditions of a previous release order on three separate occasions. Consequences can include stricter conditions, fines, or custody.

Court Appearance:

The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Monday, October 21st, and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance scheduled.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused is being withheld.