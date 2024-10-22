Winnipeg Man Arrested in Connection with Series of Sexual Assaults

This news report contains information that may be distressing to some individuals. Please be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, support resources are available

WINNIPEG – National News – Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a string of sexual assaults that occurred in and around the downtown area between June and September 2024.

The Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation in October 2024 after identifying a pattern in eight separate incidents involving adult female victims. In each case, the suspect approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted them.

During their investigation, investigators interviewed eight adult female victims and gathered information linking an adult male suspect believed to be involved the following listed incidents:

Synopsis of incidents:

June 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m .: The suspect approached a 19-year-old female victim from behind in a retail store in the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard

.: The suspect approached a from behind in a retail store in the September 25 at approximately 6:00 p.m .: The suspect approached a 41-year-old female victim from behind in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street

.: The suspect approached a from behind in the September 25 at approximately 6:25 p.m. : The suspect approached a 35-year-old female victim from behind in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street

: The suspect approached a from behind in the September 26 at approximately 9:52 p.m. : The suspect approached a 31-year-old female victim from behind in the area of Ellice Avenue and Hargrave Street

: The suspect approached a from behind in the September 27 at approximately 7:32 p.m. : The suspect approached a 37-year-old female victim from behind near the first 100 block of Edmonton Street

: The suspect approached a from behind near the September 27 between 7:45 and 8:00 p.m. : The suspect approached a 36-year-old female victim from behind near in the area of Corydon Avenue and Nassau Street North

: The suspect approached a from behind near in the September 28 at approximately 10:34 p.m.: The suspect approached two 24-year-old female victims from behind in the area of Osborne Street and Granite Way

With assistance from the Grand Rapids RCMP, investigators identified the suspect and arrested him without incident at a residence in Winnipeg on October 20th, 2024.

Charges and Legal Proceedings:

The suspect is facing nine counts of Sexual Assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada. This offense encompasses a wide range of non-consensual sexual touching and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Following his arrest, the suspect was released on an Undertaking, a legal document requiring him to abide by certain conditions while awaiting trial. This release mechanism is mandated by the Criminal Code in specific circumstances.

Police Seeking Further Information:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. They are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.