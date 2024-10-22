Two Arrested in Nipigon on Drug Trafficking and Firearm Charges Following OPP Search

NIPIGON, ON – Two individuals are facing serious charges, including Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Firearm offences, following the execution of two search warrants in the Township of Nipigon.

On October 17 and 18, 2024, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a search warrant on a motor vehicle, leading to a subsequent search warrant at a residence on Wadsworth Drive in Nipigon. As a result, two people were arrested, and authorities seized suspected Cocaine, Fentanyl, and eleven firearms, none of which were legally licensed.

Charges Laid

Lynda Nelson-Lynch, 39, of Nipigon, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Jordan Pleson, 31, of Nipigon, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Both individuals appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice and have been remanded into custody.

Call for Information

The OPP encourages anyone with information related to illegal drug trafficking or firearms possession to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).