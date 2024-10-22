Toronto’s spookiest train is on its way for a hauntingly fun weekend

Toronto – LIVING – As the witching hour of Halloween approaches, Toronto’s spookiest train is making its way to the abandoned Bay Lower Station for a hauntingly fun weekend. This Saturday and Sunday, the TTC invites all Halloween thrill-seekers and candy lovers to join in on the frights and delights while raising vital funds for United Way Greater Toronto.

TTC Halloween Fest is a family-friendly event that will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 26, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 27. Admission is just $5 per person, and kids under two years old can enter for free. The TTC promises a spooktacular time that you won’t want to miss.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to all the amazing TTC employees who volunteer their time every year to bring the Halloween spirit to life and raise crucial funds for United Way,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “You know how we usually only see Bay Lower Station in the movies? Well, this weekend, it’s transforming into the ultimate Halloween destination that promises to be a ‘spooktacular’ event for everyone, especially children.”

“By attending Halloween Fest, you’re not only having a great time but also making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. It’s a wonderful way to give back to the community and have a fantastic time while doing it,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “As an employee-led initiative, Halloween Fest is a testament to the dedication and community spirit of the TTC employees who serve our city so well every day.”

“Our dedicated employees are thrilled to bring you a weekend of frights, delights, and plenty of candy,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy. “This year we expect thousands of Halloween fans to join us, so I encourage everyone to come early and help us raise vital funds for United Way Greater Toronto. It’s going to be a scream!”

The festivities will include a trick-or-treat train for kids to fill their bags with nut-free candy. Those who dare to cross the platform can step aboard a spooky train, featuring the creepiest creatures in town. While the scares will be tailored to the audience, parental discretion is advised.

Halloween Fest attendees can also explore the history of Bay Lower Station. From starring roles in music videos and Hollywood blockbusters, to eerie urban legends, Bay Lower Station is a hidden treasure, deep beneath the streets of Toronto. Bay Lower has not operated as a subway station since 1966.

Costumes are welcomed but optional and there will be TTC-themed merchandise available to purchase.

The TTC is proud to support United Way Greater Toronto and wishes everyone a fun and safe Halloween.

Getting to Bay Lower Station

Attendees can enter from Bay Station through the Cumberland street level automatic entrance on the south side of Cumberland St., west of Bay St.

Accessibility

Please note that Bay Lower Station is only accessible by stairs. However, some activities will be available at Bay Station’s concourse level. To get to the concourse level, customers can use the Cumberland Terrace entrance elevator inside the lower level of Cumberland Terrace (on the east side of Bay Street across from Bay Station) and ramp access to Bay Station.

Further details: https://www.ttc.ca/riding-the-ttc/Updates/Halloween-Fest-at-Bay-Lower-Station