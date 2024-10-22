Top 10 Fast Food Chain Hamburgers in Canada: A Delicious Rundown

Toronto – Living – Canada’s fast food scene is packed with burger options that cater to every craving. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation with unique toppings, fast food chains across the country have you covered.

Here is a roundup of the top 10 fast food hamburgers in Canada that have won the hearts (and stomachs) of burger lovers from coast to coast.

1. The A&W Teen Burger

A Canadian classic, the A&W Teen Burger is a well-loved staple. Featuring a juicy beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and A&W’s signature mayo sauce, it’s a crowd-pleaser that balances flavor with nostalgia. The Teen Burger isn’t just for teenagers, it is a favourite for all ages.

2. The McDonald’s Big Mac

The iconic Big Mac needs no introduction. With two beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and that legendary Big Mac sauce, it’s one of the most recognizable burgers worldwide, and Canadians are no exception when it comes to loving it. One question for many is has the size of the sandwich shrunk over the years?

3. Harvey’s Original Burger

Harvey’s sets itself apart with its “Have It Your Way” philosophy, allowing customers to top their burger with an array of fresh toppings. The flame-grilled Original Burger is a simple yet satisfying option that’s customizable to your exact tastes. While the burger is pretty amazing, Harvey’s fries are sure nothing to sneeze at.

4. Burger King’s Whopper

The Whopper is a burger that stands out for its size and flavor. This flame-grilled beauty comes with a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo. Canadians love it for its hearty, smoky flavor and generous proportions. The King might not be as popular at McDonalds, or A&W in Northern Ontario, but it is still standing and still boosting tastebuds.

5. Wendy’s Baconator

If you’re a fan of bacon, Wendy’s Baconator is a must-try. Featuring two beef patties, six strips of bacon, and a combination of cheese and mayo, it’s a meaty indulgence that’s popular for its bold flavors and filling portion.

6. Triple O’s Original Burger

A West Coast favorite, Triple O’s delivers a taste of Vancouver with its Original Burger. Known for its signature “Triple O” sauce, this burger is a perfect blend of classic toppings and a rich, tangy flavor profile. While not here in our region, its a standby for many travellers.

7. Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys brings an American twist to Canadian burger lovers with their Bacon Cheeseburger. Made with fresh, never-frozen beef, this customizable burger is loaded with crispy bacon and your choice of toppings, making each bite an experience. Never ignore the Five Guys fries either.

8. Dairy Queen FlameThrower GrillBurger

Dairy Queen may be famous for its Blizzards, but the FlameThrower GrillBurger is a hidden gem. With two flame-grilled patties, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeño bacon, and spicy sauce, it’s perfect for those who like their burgers with a kick. Dairy Queen’s burgers have a taste all their own, and their value meals are really great too!

9. The Works Gourmet Burger

Though more upscale than typical fast food, The Works offers gourmet burgers that have made waves in Canada. Their burgers, like “The Bacon You Fancy Huh?” (loaded with bacon, gouda, and a bacon-bacon jam), are piled high with unique toppings that set them apart.

10. Hero Certified Burgers Original Hero

For a healthier fast food option, Hero Certified Burgers stands out. The Original Hero burger offers a grass-fed beef patty that’s hormone and antibiotic-free, served with fresh toppings. It’s a cleaner take on fast food that doesn’t sacrifice flavor.

From coast to coast, these fast food burgers have captured the taste buds of Canadians. Whether you’re after something spicy, hearty, or classic, there’s a fast food burger out there ready to satisfy your cravings.

What is your favourite!