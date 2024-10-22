Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for October 22, 23 and 24 2024

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Thunder Bay is in for a mix of conditions for the rest of the week, with fluctuating temperatures and the chance for rain and even flurries by Friday.

As of 7:00 AM on Tuesday, the temperature is 7°C, with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity is high at 99%, with light winds from the north at 2 km/h. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and falling, indicating potential weather changes throughout the day.

Tuesday, October 22

: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers early in the morning. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up, becoming southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h later in the morning. The high will reach a balmy 21°C, quite warm for this time of year. UV index will be moderate at 3. Tonight: Showers will continue until around midnight, then skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of lingering showers. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Overnight temperatures will drop to 4°C.

Wednesday, October 23

: Cloudy conditions will persist in the morning but will start to clear in the afternoon. Winds from the northwest will be strong early, gusting up to 50 km/h, but will ease later in the day. Cooler, with a high of just 7°C. The UV index will be low at 1. Night: Clear skies are expected at night, with temperatures falling to -1°C, bringing a risk of frost.

Thursday, October 24

: Increasing cloudiness throughout the day, with a high of 13°C. Winds will remain light, allowing for a relatively pleasant day. Night: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers overnight. The low will be around 5°C.

Friday, October 25

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers during the day. Temperatures will peak at 10°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of rain or even flurries as the temperature drops to -3°C overnight, signaling the return of colder weather.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

: Comfortable fall layers will work best, with a light rain jacket for potential evening showers. Friday: Prepare for chillier weather with heavier layers, especially at night as temperatures dip towards freezing.

Weather Trivia:

Thunder Bay’s high of 21°C today is a sharp contrast to its record cold snap in October 1967, when temperatures plummeted to -8°C, a reminder of the dramatic variability of autumn in the region.