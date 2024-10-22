SenseNet and SkyScout AI Join Forces to Revolutionize Wildfire Detection and Response

Thunder Bay, ON – In a groundbreaking partnership, Vancouver-based SenseNet and SkyScout AI are combining their cutting-edge technologies to offer an unprecedented solution for early wildfire detection, monitoring, and mitigation. This integrated approach promises to significantly enhance the ability of communities and first responders to combat the growing threat of wildfires.

SenseNet, known for its comprehensive wildfire detection system, utilizes a network of advanced sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms to provide real-time data and early alerts. This allows for rapid response and informed decision-making in critical situations.

SkyScout AI brings its expertise in AI and drone technology to the partnership. Their Scout Drones™, when integrated with SenseNet’s sensor network, will provide aerial surveillance and detailed intelligence on wildfire activity, even in the smoldering phase or during nighttime hours.

“This collaboration offers an unparalleled solution to mitigating wildfire threats at the earliest stage,” says Kristina Marsden, CEO of SkyScout. “By combining our strengths, we can provide a powerful tool for protecting lives, property, and critical infrastructure.”

The integrated solution is particularly valuable in remote or inaccessible areas where traditional firefighting methods may be delayed or ineffective. SkyScout’s developing Tanker Drone™ technology has the potential to allow for rapid deployment of fire suppressants to precise locations identified by SenseNet’s sensors, further enhancing the speed and effectiveness of wildfire response.

The partnership has already demonstrated its potential. Predator Ridge, a resort community in British Columbia, recently implemented SenseNet’s system following a successful pilot project with the City of Vernon. The system provides comprehensive, 24/7 wildfire monitoring and advanced predictive analysis, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and guests.

This collaboration between SenseNet and SkyScout AI marks a significant advancement in wildfire management. By leveraging the power of AI, sensor technology, and drone capabilities, they are providing a proactive and effective solution to address the increasing challenges posed by wildfires.