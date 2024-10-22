Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: October 22-24, 2024

As we approach late October, Northwestern Ontario communities are bracing for mild daytime temperatures and cooler nights with frost. Here is the weather forecast for Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong for the coming days.

Kenora

Current Conditions : 5°C, partly cloudy, with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1021 hPa.

: 5°C, partly cloudy, with light northwest winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1021 hPa. October 22 : Mainly sunny, with a high of 14°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 15 km/h, becoming light by evening. The overnight low will drop to 3°C.

: Mainly sunny, with a high of 14°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 15 km/h, becoming light by evening. The overnight low will drop to 3°C. October 23 : A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 12°C during the day and dipping to 2°C overnight. Frost is expected.

: A mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 12°C during the day and dipping to 2°C overnight. Frost is expected. October 24 : Clear skies in the morning, becoming cloudy by the afternoon. High of 13°C and lows around 4°C.

: Clear skies in the morning, becoming cloudy by the afternoon. High of 13°C and lows around 4°C. Wardrobe Tip: Dress in layers during the day, but be prepared for chilly nights—bring a heavier jacket.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions : 4°C, overcast with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa.

: 4°C, overcast with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa. October 22 : Mostly sunny with a high of 14°C. Winds will be calm. Overnight lows will dip to 3°C.

: Mostly sunny with a high of 14°C. Winds will be calm. Overnight lows will dip to 3°C. October 23 : Partly cloudy with highs of 12°C and lows of 1°C, bringing a chance of frost.

: Partly cloudy with highs of 12°C and lows of 1°C, bringing a chance of frost. October 24 : Clear skies turning cloudy in the afternoon, with highs around 13°C and overnight lows at 4°C.

: Clear skies turning cloudy in the afternoon, with highs around 13°C and overnight lows at 4°C. Wardrobe Tip: Layered clothing will keep you comfortable through the day. A heavier jacket will be necessary for evening frost.

Fort Frances and Atikokan

Current Conditions : 4°C, mostly cloudy, with winds from the north at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa.

: 4°C, mostly cloudy, with winds from the north at 12 km/h. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa. October 22 : Sunny and warm, with highs reaching 16°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h. Overnight lows will be around 5°C under clear skies.

: Sunny and warm, with highs reaching 16°C. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h. Overnight lows will be around 5°C under clear skies. October 23 : A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 14°C. Overnight lows will fall to 3°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud, with highs of 14°C. Overnight lows will fall to 3°C. October 24 : Clear skies in the morning, becoming cloudier in the afternoon. Highs will be around 15°C with lows at 5°C.

: Clear skies in the morning, becoming cloudier in the afternoon. Highs will be around 15°C with lows at 5°C. Wardrobe Tip: Light layers during the day, but a heavier coat for frosty mornings and evenings.

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

Current Conditions : 3°C, overcast skies with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa.

: 3°C, overcast skies with light winds from the northeast. Barometric pressure: 1018 hPa. October 22 : Mainly sunny, with highs of 13°C. Winds will be light, and overnight lows will dip to 2°C.

: Mainly sunny, with highs of 13°C. Winds will be light, and overnight lows will dip to 2°C. October 23 : Partly cloudy skies with a high of 11°C. Nighttime lows will fall to 1°C, with frost likely.

: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 11°C. Nighttime lows will fall to 1°C, with frost likely. October 24 : Clear in the morning, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach 12°C, and nighttime lows will drop to 3°C.

: Clear in the morning, but clouds will increase by the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach 12°C, and nighttime lows will drop to 3°C. Wardrobe Tip: Dress warmly in the morning, as overnight frost is expected.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Current Conditions : 4°C, partly cloudy with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1022 hPa.

: 4°C, partly cloudy with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure: 1022 hPa. October 22 : Sunny with highs reaching 14°C. Winds will remain light, and overnight lows will settle around 3°C.

: Sunny with highs reaching 14°C. Winds will remain light, and overnight lows will settle around 3°C. October 23 : A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 12°C. Frost is likely overnight as lows fall to 1°C.

: A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 12°C. Frost is likely overnight as lows fall to 1°C. October 24 : Sunny skies with a high of 14°C. Nighttime lows will drop to around 4°C.

: Sunny skies with a high of 14°C. Nighttime lows will drop to around 4°C. Wardrobe Tip: Keep an extra layer or jacket on hand for cooler nights, especially with frost possible.

Nipigon and Terrace Bay

Current Conditions : 5°C, overcast with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa.

: 5°C, overcast with light northwest winds. Barometric pressure: 1019 hPa. October 22 : Partly cloudy skies with a high of 13°C. Overnight lows will be around 3°C.

: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 13°C. Overnight lows will be around 3°C. October 23 : Mostly sunny with highs reaching 12°C. Nighttime lows will drop to 2°C.

: Mostly sunny with highs reaching 12°C. Nighttime lows will drop to 2°C. October 24 : Sunny during the day with highs around 14°C. Temperatures will fall to 4°C overnight.

: Sunny during the day with highs around 14°C. Temperatures will fall to 4°C overnight. Wardrobe Tip: Medium-weight jackets for the day, but bring along a heavier coat for cooler nights.

Armstrong

Current Conditions : 3°C, mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa.

: 3°C, mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric pressure: 1020 hPa. October 22 : Sunny skies throughout the day, with a high of 12°C. Winds will be calm. Overnight lows will fall to 1°C.

: Sunny skies throughout the day, with a high of 12°C. Winds will be calm. Overnight lows will fall to 1°C. October 23 : Clear skies, with daytime highs of 11°C and lows dipping to 0°C overnight.

: Clear skies, with daytime highs of 11°C and lows dipping to 0°C overnight. October 24 : A mix of sun and clouds, with highs around 13°C. The night will see temperatures fall to around 2°C.

: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs around 13°C. The night will see temperatures fall to around 2°C. Wardrobe Tip: Heavy layers will be needed for chilly mornings, as frost is likely.

Weather Trivia Did you know? In October 1970, Fort Frances experienced one of its warmest autumn days, reaching an incredible 24°C, quite an anomaly for this time of year in Northwestern Ontario!