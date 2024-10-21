Thunder Bay Weather Report: October 21-23, 2024

You Might Not Think it is October!

Thunder Bay – Weather – Get ready, Thunder Bay! The week kicks off with a sunny day that will make you forget it’s nearly November—well, at least until the evening rolls in with some clouds and cooler air. Let’s dive into the details:

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Monday, October 21, 2024, it’s a crisp 4°C at Thunder Bay Airport. The skies are clear, the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and rising, and the humidity is quite high at 98%, meaning it’s feeling a little damp. Winds are light, coming from the west-northwest at 5 km/h, so no need for your windbreaker just yet. Visibility is excellent, stretching 24 km​.

Today’s Forecast (October 21):

The day starts off sunny with fog patches clearing up quickly. By the afternoon, expect some clouds to roll in, but the temperature will peak at a warm 17°C. Perfect for shedding those layers by midday! The UV index is moderate, so a light sunscreen might still be a good idea. Winds will remain mild, keeping things pleasant until evening.

Tonight: The skies will clear up late in the evening with temperatures dipping to a low of 9°C, perfect for sleeping with the windows slightly open if you’re brave​.

Wardrobe Tip: Start with a sweater or light jacket in the morning, but you might be reaching for just a t-shirt by midday.

Tuesday, October 22:

The sunshine returns, but not for long! Clouds will start gathering by late morning, and by afternoon, there’s a 40% chance of showers, with a risk of thunderstorms. Hold onto your hats—winds will pick up from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, pushing the high up to a balmy 21°C.

Tuesday Night: Showers continue into the night with temperatures dropping rapidly to around 0°C, so those thunderstorms could bring in a sudden chill​.

Wardrobe Tip: Layer up! You’ll need lighter clothes for the afternoon warmth, but don’t forget a rain jacket and something warmer for later.

Wednesday, October 23:

A mix of sun and clouds greets you, but there’s a 30% chance of some lingering rain or even flurries in the morning. Yes, that’s right—flurries! Welcome to Canadian fall. The high will struggle to reach 5°C, and by nightfall, expect cloudy periods with the mercury dropping to -3°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Time to dig out your winter jacket for the first real brush with cooler temps. You’ll thank me later!

Thursday, October 24:

A more stable day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be a more reasonable 9°C, with nighttime lows around -1°C​.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Thunder Bay has an unusual microclimate due to its proximity to Lake Superior? The lake moderates temperatures, often leading to milder winters and cooler summers compared to inland areas. However, those lake breezes can bring in moisture quickly, hence the risk of flurries!