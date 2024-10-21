OPP ASKS FOR PATIENCE DURING POTENTIAL TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS

(NIPIGON, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recognizes the importance of transparency and accurate information regarding operations during possible demonstrations.

The OPP’s Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) is an integral part of our response to events such as demonstrations, rallies and marches. The PLT’s primary function is not to assist demonstrators; instead, their role centers around facilitating lawful, peaceful and safe events by working with all parties involved to facilitate open dialogue.

Their goal is to foster communication, de-escalate tensions, and ensure that demonstrations proceed peacefully and within legal boundaries. This includes engaging with event organizers before an event to ensure events remain lawful, peaceful and safe.

Members of PLT have discussed logistics, safety measures, and any concerns with demonstrators and have actively engaged with participants to support conflict resolution.

Following these discussions, the OPP is asking for the patience of the public on October 21, 2024, on Highway 11 and Highway 11/17 at the Nipigon River bridge area where demonstration activity may impact traffic.

Traffic may be affected at the following locations:

Highway 11 north bound and south bound between Lake Helen First Nation and Highway 17 junction

Highway 11/17 east bound and west bound traffic around the Nipigon River Bridge

The OPP is working to ensure the orderly flow of traffic in these areas to reduce the impact to the motoring public.