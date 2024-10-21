Northwestern Ontario Weather Outlook: October 21-23, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – If you’re in Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, or the surrounding areas, prepare for a weather rollercoaster this week! From sunny skies to the potential for flurries, the great outdoors will keep you guessing. Here’s the detailed forecast for each community for October 21 through 23, 2024, so you can plan your wardrobe accordingly—layers are key!

Kenora

October 21: Expect sunshine with some cloudy intervals, reaching a high of 18°C. Winds will be brisk from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. A clear night follows, dipping to 14°C, with a chance of rain late in the evening.

October 22: Cloudy skies dominate with a 70% chance of showers. Highs hit 15°C before cooling to -1°C overnight with a possibility of rain or snow flurries.

October 23: A chill in the air with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. Highs struggle to reach 4°C, and nighttime will bring clearer skies with a low of -3°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Start the week in a light jacket and switch to warmer layers as the cold front moves in.

Dryden & Vermilion Bay

October 21: Mostly sunny with a high of 17°C. Winds will be coming from the south at around 20 km/h. A mild evening follows, with a low of 6°C.

October 22: Rain showers arrive with a high of 15°C, tapering off to -1°C at night, possibly bringing a mix of rain and snow.

October 23: Flurries are likely, with temperatures barely reaching 4°C during the day. It will clear up by the evening, and temperatures will drop to -3°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Pack an umbrella for Tuesday and a thicker coat by Wednesday.

Red Lake & Ear Falls

October 21: Clouds clear out by noon, leading to a high of 16°C. Winds gust up to 40 km/h, making it breezy but pleasant. Overnight, expect rain with a low of 10°C.

October 22: Showers continue throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 12°C. By nightfall, things take a frosty turn with snow flurries possible as temperatures plummet to -4°C.

October 23: A chilly, cloudy day with highs around 3°C and continued chances for flurries. The night will be cold but calm, with temperatures hovering near 0°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Layer up and don’t forget the winter hat by Wednesday!

Sioux Lookout

October 21: Sunshine dominates early on with a high of 18°C, but clouds move in later. Overnight, it remains cloudy with a low of 14°C and a slight chance of showers.

October 22: The weather turns rainy with a 60% chance of precipitation and a high of 15°C, cooling off to 0°C overnight with the chance of flurries or showers.

October 23: The chill sets in with a high of just 4°C and a 30% chance of snow flurries. The night brings clearing skies and lows of -3°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Have a cozy sweater ready as the cooler air moves in.

Fort Frances

October 21: A mix of sun and cloud with a warm high of 18°C. Winds from the south gust to 50 km/h. The evening remains cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

October 22: Rain returns with a 60% chance of showers. Expect highs around 10°C and colder temperatures overnight at just 1°C.

October 23: Cloudy and much cooler with highs only hitting 3-4°C. Flurries are possible, so bundle up!​

Wardrobe Tip: Consider wind-resistant layers for the blustery Monday!

Nipigon, Terrace Bay, & Geraldton

October 21: These communities will also enjoy mild conditions with sunshine and highs near 17°C, but overnight expect increasing clouds and lows around 6°C.

October 22: The rain rolls in, with temperatures peaking at around 15°C before cooling down significantly, bringing a chance of flurries overnight with lows around 0°C.

October 23: A sharp drop in temperatures, with daytime highs reaching only 4°C and snow showers possible​,

Wardrobe Tip: It’s time for gloves and scarves by mid-week as temperatures nosedive.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that October can bring the first real taste of winter in Northwestern Ontario? Historically, some of these regions have seen snow as early as mid-October, so if you’re experiencing the early flurries, consider yourself part of an icy tradition!