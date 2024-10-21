Chilly Winds and Early Frost: October 21-23, 2024 Weather Report for Northern Ontario Communities

As October progresses, communities in Northern Ontario are bracing for cold temperatures, snow flurries, and frosty mornings

Thunder Bay – Weather – Here’s a detailed forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat for October 21-23.

Marten Falls:

Current Conditions: 0°C, overcast skies with light northeast winds at 12 km/h, barometric pressure 1020 hPa.

Forecast: October 21 will bring cloudy skies with light snow flurries in the afternoon, reaching a high of 2°C. Expect overnight lows to fall to -4°C, with widespread frost. The 22nd and 23rd will remain chilly, with highs of 1°C and continued frost at night as temperatures drop to -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated coats, gloves, and winter boots to combat the frosty conditions.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Current Conditions: -1°C, overcast, with northwest winds at 20 km/h.

Forecast: Expect snow showers on the 21st with a high of 1°C. Overnight, temperatures will plummet to -6°C, bringing more frost. By the 23rd, clearer skies will emerge but the chill will remain with highs of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up in full winter gear, including scarves and heavy jackets—winter is arriving early up here!

Fort Hope (Eabametoong):

Current Conditions: 1°C, cloudy with light winds at 10 km/h, barometric pressure steady at 1018 hPa.

Forecast: Light snow showers are expected on October 21, with highs of 2°C. Frosty nights will see temperatures dip to -4°C. Clear skies will prevail by the 23rd, though lows will continue around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with warm coats and hats for chilly, frosty mornings.

Sachigo Lake:

Current Conditions: 0°C, partly cloudy, winds from the northwest at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Mostly cloudy on the 21st with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs of 2°C, and frosty lows of -4°C. Expect a crisp but clear day on the 23rd with daytime highs of 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear and gloves for the cold days ahead.

KI (Big Trout Lake):

Current Conditions: -1°C, cloudy skies, light winds from the northwest at 12 km/h.

Forecast: October 21 will see snow showers with highs of 2°C and frosty nights dropping to -5°C. The 23rd brings clearer skies but the chill persists with highs of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter gear, especially boots and gloves, will be essential.

Sandy Lake:

Current Conditions: 1°C, overcast, light winds from the northeast.

Forecast: Snow flurries on the 21st with highs of 3°C, and overnight frost as temperatures fall to -4°C. Expect clearer conditions on the 23rd with highs of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for snow with winter coats and waterproof boots.

Pikangikum:

Current Conditions: 1°C, overcast skies, light winds from the northeast.

Forecast: Snow flurries in the afternoon on the 21st, with highs of 3°C and lows of -4°C. Frosty nights will continue as temperatures dip further by the 23rd.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with gloves and winter boots for chilly conditions.

Cat Lake:

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy skies, light winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Expect snow flurries on the 21st, with highs of 2°C and frost overnight. The 23rd will bring clearer skies but lows will remain at -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm coats, hats, and gloves for the chilly mornings and possible snow.

Kasabonika Lake:

Current Conditions: 0°C, overcast, winds from the north at 12 km/h.

Forecast: Snow showers are likely on the 21st, with highs of 2°C and lows around -5°C. Frosty nights will persist, with clearer skies expected by the 23rd.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy jackets, scarves, and boots to manage the frosty conditions.

Neskantaga (Landsdowne House):

Current Conditions: 1°C, mostly cloudy with northeast winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast: Snow flurries on the 21st, with highs of 3°C and frosty lows of -4°C. By the 23rd, expect clearer skies but continued cold temperatures.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for frost with insulated winter coats and gloves.

Summer Beaver:

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy skies with light winds from the northeast.

Forecast: Light snow showers will continue on the 21st, with highs of 2°C and lows of -4°C. The 23rd will be clear, but cold.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers and waterproof boots for the snow.

Peawanuck:

Current Conditions: -1°C, overcast, light winds from the north at 15 km/h.

Forecast: Snow on the 21st with highs of 1°C and overnight lows of -6°C. Frosty mornings will persist through the 23rd.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including boots and heavy jackets, will be necessary.

Attawapiskat:

Current Conditions: 0°C, cloudy, light winds from the northeast.

Forecast: Light snow showers on the 21st, with highs of 2°C and frosty lows of -5°C. The 23rd will bring clearer skies but continued cold.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for winter conditions with insulated coats, gloves, and hats.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Fort Severn holds the record for one of the coldest October days in Ontario, hitting -18°C in 1976? Meanwhile, Sandy Lake experienced its earliest October snowstorm on October 7, 1990, with 10 cm falling overnight!