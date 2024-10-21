Canadian Coast to Coast to Coast Weather Report: October 21-23, 2024

Batten Down the Hatches, Canada! Coast to Coast Weather Delights and Challenges Await

Thunder Bay – Weather – As we settle into late October, Canada’s weather is serving up a healthy mix of sun, rain, wind, and the occasional snowflake from east to west. From bustling cities like Montreal and Vancouver to remote northern communities like Alert and Churchill, this weather report will guide you through what’s in store for the next few days. So grab your favourite fall jacket, scarf, and maybe even an umbrella or two, because it’s going to be a wild ride across the Great White North!

Eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador: St. John’s

Current conditions in St. John’s are brisk with a temperature of 6°C, light rain showers, and overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the southeast at 40 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 100.8 kPa and humidity is high at 95%. Expect periods of heavy rain through the 21st, with the potential for up to 25 mm. For October 22 and 23, temperatures will hover around 8-10°C, with clearing skies by the 23rd.

Wardrobe tip: Waterproof outerwear and cozy layers are essential. A warm scarf will come in handy for that coastal breeze.

Historical weather trivia: On October 21, 1991, St. John’s recorded a record high of 19.4°C.

Sunrise: 7:32 AM

Sunset: 6:07 PM

New Brunswick: Saint John

Over in Saint John, current conditions feature a cool 7°C under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are calm at 10 km/h, coming from the northeast. Barometric pressure sits at 101.2 kPa with 85% humidity. Light rain showers are forecast for October 21, but the 22nd and 23rd bring a mix of sun and cloud, with highs reaching 11°C.

Wardrobe tip: A waterproof jacket and your favorite cozy sweater will do the trick here. You might want sunglasses for the clearer skies ahead.

Historical weather trivia: The hottest October 21 on record for Saint John was in 1965, hitting 21.7°C.

Sunrise: 7:49 AM

Sunset: 6:32 PM

Nova Scotia: Halifax

Halifax is starting the week with overcast skies and light drizzle, a temperature of 8°C, and moderate winds from the southeast at 30 km/h. Barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and humidity is 92%. Expect similar conditions with heavier rain on the 21st, clearing to sunny breaks by the 23rd with temperatures up to 12°C.

Wardrobe tip: You’ll want to layer up with waterproof gear and a solid pair of boots to navigate the rain-soaked streets.

Historical weather trivia: On October 21, 1945, Halifax basked in a record high of 21.6°C.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

Sunset: 6:24 PM

Quebec

Quebec City

Quebec City is experiencing cloudy skies and a chilly 5°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h. Barometric pressure is at 101.4 kPa and humidity is at 87%. October 21 brings patchy showers, but the 22nd and 23rd should see sunshine and mild temperatures up to 9°C.

Wardrobe tip: Bring a medium-weight jacket and a beanie to stay comfortable. A raincoat wouldn’t hurt!

Historical weather trivia: Quebec City saw its hottest October 21 back in 1947 when temperatures soared to 21.5°C.

Sunrise: 7:10 AM

Sunset: 5:47 PM

Montreal

Montreal is slightly warmer with a current temperature of 7°C, cloudy skies, and light rain. Winds are calm at 15 km/h from the northeast. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa, and the humidity is 89%. The forecast for October 21-23 includes cloudy periods and occasional showers, with highs around 10°C.

Wardrobe tip: A stylish trench coat and waterproof shoes will help you handle the damp streets in style.

Historical weather trivia: Montreal reached a record 23.1°C on October 21, 1965.

Sunrise: 7:14 AM

Sunset: 5:53 PM

Ontario

Toronto

In Toronto, the current temperature is 10°C with partly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze from the northeast at 20 km/h. The barometric pressure reads 101.5 kPa with humidity at 80%. Expect clear skies for the 21st and 22nd, followed by a chance of rain on the 23rd, with temperatures ranging from 11-14°C.

Wardrobe tip: A classic fall trench coat and some light gloves will keep you comfortable.

Historical weather trivia: The warmest October 21 in Toronto was in 1963, with temperatures soaring to 24.3°C.

Sunrise: 7:41 AM

Sunset: 6:25 PM

Greater Sudbury

Sudbury is sitting at a chilly 4°C under cloudy skies. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the east, with a barometric pressure of 101.7 kPa and humidity at 85%. Expect light showers through October 21, with clearing skies and highs of 7°C by October 23.

Wardrobe tip: A heavier jacket and waterproof boots are advisable here, especially if you’re heading out in the rain.

Historical weather trivia: Sudbury reached a record high of 20.2°C on October 21, 1971.

Sunrise: 7:56 AM

Sunset: 6:34 PM

Prairies

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg is looking crisp at 3°C with clear skies and light winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is high at 102.2 kPa, and humidity is at 80%. October 21-23 promises sunshine and highs of 6-9°C, though nights will dip below freezing.

Wardrobe tip: A heavy coat and gloves are a must in the mornings, but you can shed a layer in the afternoon sun.

Historical weather trivia: Winnipeg saw its hottest October 21 back in 1958, with a balmy 22.4°C.

Sunrise: 7:57 AM

Sunset: 6:32 PM

Saskatchewan: Regina and Saskatoon

Both Regina and Saskatoon are under clear skies today with temperatures around 2°C and a light breeze from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa, and humidity sits at 75%. The forecast shows sunny skies with highs of 8°C through October 23.

Wardrobe tip: Layers are your friend here. A warm sweater and jacket will be perfect for those sunny yet cool days.

Historical weather trivia (Saskatoon): October 21, 1953, saw Saskatoon’s highest October 21 temperature, reaching 24.1°C.

Sunrise (Regina): 7:46 AM

Sunset (Regina): 6:17 PM

Western Canada

Edmonton and Calgary

Edmonton is feeling the coolness at 1°C, with light winds and clear skies, while Calgary is slightly warmer at 4°C, but with increasing cloud cover. Winds are from the northwest at 10-20 km/h, and barometric pressures hover around 102.3 kPa. Expect similar sunny conditions for both cities through October 23, with highs reaching 7-10°C.

Wardrobe tip: It’s time for your fleece-lined jacket and a wooly hat for those chilly mornings.

Historical weather trivia (Calgary): Calgary reached 23.7°C on October 21, 1998.

Sunrise (Edmonton): 8:00 AM

Sunset (Edmonton): 6:33 PM

British Columbia: Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George, Kamloops

On the west coast, Vancouver is experiencing a mild 11°C with light rain and a breeze from the southwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa, and humidity is a muggy 95%. Expect rain on and off for October 21-23. Victoria is similar, but with slightly warmer temperatures at 13°C and more wind. Meanwhile, Prince George and Kamloops are cooler at 7°C, with some sunshine breaking through on October 23.

Wardrobe tip: Waterproof layers and cozy knits are the way to go across B.C. this week.

Historical weather trivia (Vancouver): Vancouver reached a stunning 20.5°C on October 21, 1965.

Sunrise (Vancouver): 7:46 AM

Sunset (Vancouver): 6:13 PM

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

Dawson City is starting the week with clear skies and a crisp -2°C. Winds are light from the north, and the pressure is at 102.5 kPa. Expect sunny but cold conditions through October 23, with highs reaching 1°C.

Wardrobe tip: Break out the parka, folks. It’s going to be chilly!

Sunrise: 9:34 AM

Sunset: 6:31 PM

Yellowknife, NWT

Yellowknife is seeing temperatures of -5°C under clear skies with a light breeze. High pressure at 102.8 kPa keeps things calm, but the temperature will stay chilly through October 23, with highs only reaching 0°C.

Wardrobe tip: Time to bring out the heavy winter coat and thermals.

Sunrise: 8:48 AM

Sunset: 6:23 PM

Alert

In Alert, the cold is settling in with -12°C and clear skies. Winds are light, but the cold is biting, with no significant changes in temperature through October 23.

Wardrobe tip: Full Arctic gear required here – this is not for the faint-hearted!

Sunrise: None (Polar Night)

Sunset: None