October 20/24: Winnipeg Weekend Crime Roundup: Firearms, Drugs, and Weapons Offences

Winnipeg, MB – The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a series of weapons and drug-related incidents over the weekend of October 17-20, 2024, resulting in multiple arrests.

Please be advised that the following content relate to issues of violence or trauma. Reader discretion is advised

Firearm Offence – Arrest:

On October 17th, a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking and firearm investigation was apprehended in the 1300 block of Main Street. 28-year-old Shayden Matthew TAVARES of Selkirk fled on foot but was taken into custody by officers. A loaded Glock handgun was recovered. TAVARES faces numerous charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized: This charge, under Section 92(3) of the Criminal Code, applies when an individual possesses a firearm without a valid license. It carries penalties ranging from a fine to up to 5 years imprisonment.

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: This charge, under Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code, addresses the serious offence of possessing a readily-available prohibited or restricted firearm. Penalties can include a minimum sentence of 3 years imprisonment, up to a maximum of 10 years.

Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2: This indicates TAVARES was already prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous court orders. Violating these orders can result in significant penalties, including increased jail time.

Resist Peace Officer: This charge falls under Section 129(1) of the Criminal Code and relates to obstructing or resisting a police officer in the execution of their duties.

Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order x 4: Similar to the firearm prohibition, this highlights that TAVARES was under other court-ordered conditions and allegedly violated them.

Drugs & Firearm – Arrests:

On October 19th, officers patrolling near Watt Street and Thames Avenue arrested two individuals matching the description from an earlier suspicious incident report. One suspect, a 28-year-old male, was found with a concealed knife and 5 grams of crack cocaine.

The other, a 37-year-old male, had an airsoft rifle hidden under his clothing. Both face charges related to carrying concealed weapons and, in the case of the 28-year-old, drug possession.

Weapon – Arrest:

Responding to reports of a woman brandishing a knife in a threatening manner near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street, officers located and arrested a 32-year-old female suspect.

A Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser) was used to ensure safety during the arrest. She is charged with Possession of a Weapon.

Assault Weapon – Arrest:

An 18-year-old male was arrested following reports of a man wielding a machete and approaching a group of children in a green space near Ross Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspect, located on Pacific Avenue with the machete, was charged with Assault with a Weapon.

These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts of the Winnipeg Police Service to address weapons and drug-related offences in the city. Investigations into several of these cases are ongoing.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.