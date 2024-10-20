October 20/24: Winnipeg Weekend Crime Roundup: Firearms, Drugs, and Weapons Offences

Winnipeg, MB – The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a series of weapons and drug-related incidents over the weekend of October 17-20, 2024, resulting in multiple arrests.
Please be advised that the following content relate to issues of violence or trauma. Reader discretion is advised
Firearm Offence – Arrest:
On October 17th, a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking and firearm investigation was apprehended in the 1300 block of Main Street. 28-year-old Shayden Matthew TAVARES of Selkirk fled on foot but was taken into custody by officers. A loaded Glock handgun was recovered. TAVARES faces numerous charges, including:
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized: This charge, under Section 92(3) of the Criminal Code, applies when an individual possesses a firearm without a valid license. It carries penalties ranging from a fine to up to 5 years imprisonment.
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: This charge, under Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code, addresses the serious offence of possessing a readily-available prohibited or restricted firearm. Penalties can include a minimum sentence of 3 years imprisonment, up to a maximum of 10 years.
- Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2: This indicates TAVARES was already prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous court orders. Violating these orders can result in significant penalties, including increased jail time.
- Resist Peace Officer: This charge falls under Section 129(1) of the Criminal Code and relates to obstructing or resisting a police officer in the execution of their duties.
- Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order x 4: Similar to the firearm prohibition, this highlights that TAVARES was under other court-ordered conditions and allegedly violated them.
Drugs & Firearm – Arrests:
On October 19th, officers patrolling near Watt Street and Thames Avenue arrested two individuals matching the description from an earlier suspicious incident report. One suspect, a 28-year-old male, was found with a concealed knife and 5 grams of crack cocaine.
The other, a 37-year-old male, had an airsoft rifle hidden under his clothing. Both face charges related to carrying concealed weapons and, in the case of the 28-year-old, drug possession.
Weapon – Arrest:
Responding to reports of a woman brandishing a knife in a threatening manner near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street, officers located and arrested a 32-year-old female suspect.
A Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser) was used to ensure safety during the arrest. She is charged with Possession of a Weapon.
Assault Weapon – Arrest:
An 18-year-old male was arrested following reports of a man wielding a machete and approaching a group of children in a green space near Ross Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The suspect, located on Pacific Avenue with the machete, was charged with Assault with a Weapon.
These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts of the Winnipeg Police Service to address weapons and drug-related offences in the city. Investigations into several of these cases are ongoing.
All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.