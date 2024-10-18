Two Female Youths Face Charges in Fort Hope Break-In and Auto Theft Incident

Fort Hope, ON – Two female youths, aged 12 and 14, are facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck and getting it stuck in a ditch earlier this week in Fort Hope.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) was alerted to the incident in the early morning hours of Monday, October 14, after the truck was found partially stuck in a ditch on Main Street. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects had broken into a home before stealing the truck. After losing control of the vehicle, the youths abandoned it. Police later identified and arrested both suspects on October 16 and 17.

Charges for the 14-year-old Female:

Break and Enter

Theft Under $5,000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Failure to Comply with Release Order (x3)

She appeared in court on Friday, October 18, and was remanded into custody, awaiting a future court date.

Charges for the 12-year-old Female:

Break and Enter

Theft Under $5,000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

She has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled for a future court appearance.

In line with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused are not being disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.