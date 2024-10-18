Regional Crime Report: Male Charged in Summer Beaver Assault

Summer Beaver, ON – A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter, following a violent incident in the Summer Beaver First Nation community on Thursday, October 17.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers responded to a call in the morning regarding a report of an injured male believed to be the victim of an assault.

According to police, an adult male was attacked while sleeping in his home. The accused allegedly broke into the residence and assaulted the victim with a blunt object before fleeing the scene on foot. The injured male was treated at the local nursing station. While the exact severity of the injuries remains unclear, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested the suspect without incident later that morning. Both the victim and the accused are known to each other.

Marcel Barnabas Oskineegish, 37, of Summer Beaver First Nation, faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Oskineegish appeared in bail court on Friday, October 18, and was released with conditions. He is scheduled for a future court appearance. Remember all accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.