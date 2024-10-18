October 18-20, 2024: Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Forecast

As October marches on, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are basking in that magical time of year where autumn is in full swing. The mornings are crisp, the afternoons are mild, and the leaves are putting on their last vibrant show before they fall to the ground. Grab your coziest sweaters, because the weather is shaping up to be perfect for a weekend outdoors (with maybe just a little rain to keep things interesting).

Current Conditions (October 18, 2024 – Morning)

Temperature : 4°C

: 4°C Wind : Calm, light from the southwest at 12 km/h

: Calm, light from the southwest at 12 km/h Barometric Pressure : 1020 mb, steady

: 1020 mb, steady Humidity : 80%

: 80% Conditions: Mostly clear skies with a light morning fog lifting

A chilly but calm morning, so wrap up warm for your morning coffee on the porch, but expect some sunshine to warm things up soon!

Forecast for October 18, 2024

Expect a lovely autumn day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 14°C. Winds will remain gentle from the southwest at 15-20 km/h, just enough to give you a breezy reminder that it’s definitely fall. By the evening, temperatures will cool down to 5°C under clear skies.

Sunrise: 7:39 AM

Sunset: 6:33 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Keep it cozy but flexible—start with a sweater and jacket in the morning, and by afternoon, a light layer will do. You’ll want to bundle up again as the evening cools down, especially if you’re staying out after sunset.

Forecast for October 19, 2024

Saturday will bring slightly cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and cloud. The high will reach 12°C, but winds will be a little stronger from the northwest at 20-25 km/h, making it feel a bit cooler. Expect a few more clouds in the evening, with temperatures dipping to 4°C.

Sunrise: 7:41 AM

Sunset: 6:31 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: A windproof jacket will come in handy today, especially with those northwest breezes. For the evening, keep that scarf and hat nearby as temperatures drop quickly after sunset.

Forecast for October 20, 2024

Sunday will bring more clouds, and the temperature will peak at around 11°C. There’s a 30% chance of light rain showers in the morning, but don’t let that dampen your spirits—the rain will clear up by midday, leaving behind a brisk, partly cloudy afternoon. Winds will calm down, remaining light from the north at 10-15 km/h. Expect overnight lows around 3°C.

Sunrise: 7:43 AM

Sunset: 6:29 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layer up with a rain jacket or waterproof gear in the morning just in case those showers hit. For the afternoon, you can switch to lighter, comfortable layers, but keep warm accessories nearby as the day cools into the evening.

Weather Trivia for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Did you know that Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a bit of a weather “Goldilocks Zone” in October? The weather tends to swing between “just right” and “better bundle up!” with little warning. This time of year, you might wake up to frost, but by noon, you’re peeling off layers because the sun is doing its best to pretend winter isn’t around the corner.

Historically, October in this region brings a bit of everything—sunshine, wind, and even the occasional early snowflake (don’t worry, it’s not quite time for that yet!). The nearby forests are currently showing off their bright autumn colors, making it a perfect weekend for a hike or some leaf-peeping before the trees go bare.