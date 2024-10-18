October 18-20, 2024: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay, where fall has firmly settled in with cool mornings, mild afternoons, and the occasional breeze reminding you to keep that extra layer close. As the colors of autumn continue to paint the landscape, let’s take a look at what Mother Nature has in store for you over the next few days.

From sunshine to a possible sprinkle of rain, it’s shaping up to be the kind of weather that makes you want to soak up every last bit of fall before winter starts knocking.

Current Conditions (October 18, 2024 – Morning)

Temperature : 11°C

: 11°C Wind : Light from the southwest at 10 km/h

: Light from the southwest at 10 km/h Barometric Pressure : 101.7 kPa, rising

: 101.7 kPa, rising Humidity : 49%

: 49% Visibility : 24 km

: 24 km Conditions: Clear skies

It’s a crisp and clear start to the day, with just enough chill to make that morning coffee taste a little sweeter. The skies are wide open, setting up a bright and sunny Friday.

Forecast for October 18, 2024

Friday is bringing sunny skies and a high of 17°C. Winds will pick up by late morning, blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, so hold onto your hats! By evening, clouds will start rolling in, with a 40% chance of light showers overnight. The wind will calm down to a light breeze, and temperatures will dip to 9°C.

Sunrise: 8:14 AM

Sunset: 6:50 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: It’s going to be a breezy day, so layer up with a light jacket or windbreaker. By the afternoon, you might be able to shed a layer, but keep that jacket handy for the evening when it cools down. An umbrella or raincoat might be useful later tonight, just in case those showers pop up.

Forecast for October 19, 2024

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of light showers in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 16°C, and the southwest breeze will linger at around 20 km/h. By evening, the skies will clear, and temperatures will fall to 8°C under a crisp, starry sky.

Sunrise: 8:16 AM

Sunset: 6:48 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: A waterproof jacket or umbrella will come in handy during the morning and early afternoon in case those showers make an appearance. The temperature will be mild, so layering with a sweater or hoodie will keep you comfortable throughout the day. As the evening cools down, a warmer jacket will be needed to enjoy the clear, cool night.

Forecast for October 20, 2024

Sunday will give you a break from the clouds, bringing bright, sunny skies and an unseasonably warm high of 24°C. It’s the perfect fall day to head outside and soak in the sun before the colder weather returns. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day. The evening will stay clear, and temperatures will drop to a cool but manageable 7°C.

Sunrise: 8:18 AM

Sunset: 6:46 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: You can go light today! A long-sleeve shirt or sweater should be perfect for the afternoon warmth. If you’re planning to be out after sunset, keep a light jacket handy as the temperature will drop after dark. It’s going to be a beautiful day for outdoor activities, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior means the area often enjoys what locals call the “lake effect.” While the lake can keep things cooler during the summer, in fall, it actually helps moderate temperatures, allowing for warmer-than-expected days like the one coming up on Sunday. October is known for its dramatic weather swings in Thunder Bay, and though the snow isn’t quite here yet, history tells us it’s usually just a few weeks away. Enjoy the autumn warmth while you can!