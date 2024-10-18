October 18-20, 2024: Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake Weather Forecast

Ah, mid-October in Northern Ontario—a time when fall is in full swing, and you’re alternating between grabbing a scarf and shedding layers by noon! Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake are in for a mixed bag of classic autumn weather this weekend, with sunshine, a few showers, and just enough breeze to remind you that winter is on the way (but not quite yet!). Let’s take a closer look at what to expect over the next few days.

Current Conditions (October 18, 2024 – Morning)

Temperature : 13°C

: 13°C Wind : South-southwest at 12 km/h

: South-southwest at 12 km/h Barometric Pressure : 101.1 kPa, rising

: 101.1 kPa, rising Humidity : 48%

: 48% Conditions: Partly cloudy

It’s a pleasant start to the day in Sioux Lookout, with cool temperatures and clear visibility. Perfect for an early morning walk—just don’t forget a light jacket!

Sioux Lookout Forecast for October 18, 2024

Friday will start off sunny, but clouds will roll in as we move into the afternoon, with a 60% chance of showers later in the day. Winds will shift to the west, picking up to 20 km/h by late morning. The high will reach a mild 17°C, so enjoy the warmth before those showers sneak in! Tonight will stay cloudy with more chances of rain, and temperatures will drop to 6°C.

Sunrise: 7:44 AM

Sunset: 6:34 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Today’s a day for layering! Start with a light sweater, but by the afternoon, you may want to grab an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out. The breeze will make it feel cooler, especially by evening, so be ready to bundle up a bit when the sun sets.

Pickle Lake Forecast for October 18, 2024

Pickle Lake will follow a similar pattern with sunny skies in the morning, turning cloudier in the afternoon with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will pick up to 20 km/h from the west by midday, and temperatures will reach a high of 16°C. The evening will bring more clouds and possible rain, with an overnight low of 5°C.

Sunrise: 7:48 AM

Sunset: 6:38 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: You’ll want a light jacket in the morning, but keep a raincoat or umbrella handy for later in the day. The wind will make it feel a bit chillier, so it’s a good idea to have a cozy layer for the evening as well.

Sioux Lookout Forecast for October 19, 2024

Saturday will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 13°C. Winds will be light in the morning but will shift to the south, picking up to 20 km/h by the afternoon. The day will stay dry, and by night, expect clear skies and a low of 8°C.

Sunrise: 7:46 AM

Sunset: 6:32 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: A windbreaker or light jacket will work well during the day, especially with those southern breezes picking up. If you’re planning a campfire or a late evening walk, bundle up with a warm jacket for the cooler nighttime air.

Pickle Lake Forecast for October 19, 2024

Saturday will also bring a mix of sun and cloud to Pickle Lake, with a high of 12°C. Winds will pick up from the south in the afternoon at 20 km/h, and the evening will clear up with temperatures dropping to 7°C.

Sunrise: 7:50 AM

Sunset: 6:36 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: You’ll need layers throughout the day, but the real key is to have something to block the wind, especially in the afternoon. Keep a hat and gloves handy if you’re heading out in the evening.

Sioux Lookout Forecast for October 20, 2024

Sunday is shaping up to be the perfect fall day, with bright sunny skies and a high of 17°C. Winds will be light and variable, so it’s an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the golden leaves before they fall. The evening will stay clear, with temperatures dropping to 5°C overnight.

Sunrise: 7:48 AM

Sunset: 6:30 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: No need for too many layers today! A long-sleeve shirt or light sweater will keep you comfortable throughout the day, but grab a jacket if you’re staying out after dark as temperatures drop.

Pickle Lake Forecast for October 20, 2024

Expect a beautiful sunny day in Pickle Lake as well, with a high of 16°C. Winds will be calm, making it a perfect day to soak up some sun and maybe snap a few photos of the fall colors. The evening will remain clear, with an overnight low of 4°C.

Sunrise: 7:52 AM

Sunset: 6:34 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dress lightly for the day—no need for heavy layers until the evening. Keep a jacket nearby for the nighttime chill, and enjoy the last bit of warmth before winter starts knocking on the door.

Weather Trivia for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake

Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” often experiences these classic fall weather patterns, with warm afternoons and cool nights. Historically, this time of year can bring the first frosts, though the upcoming weekend looks pretty mild.

Pickle Lake, one of Ontario’s northernmost communities, has a reputation for early snow in October—but it looks like we’re in luck with a snow-free forecast this weekend. So take advantage of the mild weather while it lasts, because winter can arrive with little warning this far north!