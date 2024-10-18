October 18-20, 2024: Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather Forecast

It’s that golden time of year when the air is crisp, the leaves are crunchy underfoot, and your morning breath fogs up like you’re starring in your own cozy fall movie. Fort Frances and Atikokan are in for a weekend of classic autumn weather—just cool enough to bring out your best sweaters but not so cold that you need to hibernate indoors. Let’s dive into the forecast for October 18, 19, and 20, 2024, and find out what you’ll need to stay comfortable!

Current Conditions (October 18, 2024 – Morning)

Temperature : 5°C

: 5°C Wind : Light breeze from the southwest at 12 km/h

: Light breeze from the southwest at 12 km/h Barometric Pressure : 1019 mb, steady

: 1019 mb, steady Humidity : 81%

: 81% Conditions: Clear skies with some morning fog lifting

A calm, crisp morning perfect for grabbing a hot cup of coffee before the sunshine warms things up. The fog will lift soon, making way for a beautiful fall day.

Forecast for October 18, 2024

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high of 14°C by the afternoon. Winds will stay light from the southwest at 15-20 km/h, so it’ll feel a little breezy but not enough to mess up your weekend plans. The evening will be clear, but temperatures will drop to a chilly 4°C overnight.

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

Sunset: 6:32 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Start the day with a sweater and a light jacket, but by the afternoon, you can shed a layer or two. If you’re planning to enjoy the evening outdoors, you’ll want to have your warmer jacket handy as it cools down after sunset.

Forecast for October 19, 2024

Saturday will be a tad cooler but still pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 12°C. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 20-25 km/h, making it feel brisker than Friday. Expect some clouds in the evening, and temperatures will dip to around 3°C overnight.

Sunrise: 7:39 AM

Sunset: 6:30 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: A windproof jacket will be your best friend today. The cool breeze might be a little bitey, especially in the morning and evening, so layer up! If you’re planning any outdoor activities, don’t forget to bring your scarf or gloves to keep warm.

Forecast for October 20, 2024

Sunday brings a bit more cloud cover, with a high of 11°C. There’s a slight chance (20%) of a light rain shower in the morning, but don’t worry—it’ll clear up by noon. Winds will be lighter, coming from the north at 10-15 km/h. The day will end with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to 2°C overnight.

Sunrise: 7:41 AM

Sunset: 6:28 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions: Keep your rain jacket close just in case those morning showers hit. Layering will help you stay comfortable as the day progresses, and make sure you’ve got warm clothes ready for the cooler evening. It might just be a gloves and hat kind of night!

Weather Trivia for Fort Frances and Atikokan

Did you know? October in Fort Frances and Atikokan can feel like a roller coaster of temperatures. It’s not uncommon to wake up to frost only to enjoy a balmy afternoon in the mid-teens. Both towns are nestled in the heart of Northwestern Ontario, where the weather can flip faster than you can say “pumpkin spice latte.” Historically, snow can start making its debut in late October, though this year looks like we’re getting a little more time to enjoy the fall colors.

In Atikokan, famous for its proximity to Quetico Provincial Park, fall is a fantastic time to explore the outdoors. Just be prepared—the fall winds can kick up quickly, so don’t let those leaves blow away your plans!