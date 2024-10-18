Canadian Health Authorities Prohibit Common Food Additive Brominated Vegetable Oil: Key Details You Should Know

Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. The decision comes amid increasing concerns over potential health risks linked to the compound, which had been previously allowed in limited amounts.

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ban on BVO on August 2, Health Canada’s prohibition took effect at the end of last month. This move could affect various food and beverage products currently available on the market.

What is brominated vegetable oil?

Brominated vegetable oil is a chemical compound primarily used as an emulsifier in beverages. Emulsifiers help mix ingredients that don’t naturally blend, like water and oil. BVO is particularly effective in citrus-flavored soft drinks and sports beverages, as it prevents flavoring oils from separating and rising to the surface.

BVO is created by treating vegetable oil with bromine, a naturally occurring element found in the Earth’s crust and seawater.

Health Canada first proposed banning BVO in May, following a safety review. The ban was formalized last month, officially removing BVO from the list of approved food additives.

The main concern surrounding BVO is its potential health risks when consumed in large amounts. According to Health Canada, earlier lab studies showed adverse effects on the liver, heart, and thyroid in animals fed BVO at high doses. While these doses were far greater than what humans typically consume, a 2022 study by the U.S. FDA and National Institutes of Health (NIH) found similar effects in rats at lower doses.

Based on these findings, Health Canada stated that an acceptable daily intake (ADI) for BVO could not be determined from current safety data. Given the confirmed health risks at both high and lower doses, the agency opted to ban BVO as a food additive.

Although Health Canada clarified that there is no immediate health concern with BVO at previously permitted levels, its decision reflects a growing global movement to restrict or eliminate the compound. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. have already banned its use.

What Happens Next?

In line with food safety regulations, Health Canada has granted manufacturers a transition period to reformulate and relabel their products. This one-year transition, ending on August 30, 2025, allows time for these changes to be implemented.

“All requirements related to the current permitted use of BVO as a food additive will remain in effect until the transition period ends,” Health Canada stated.

During this time, beverages containing BVO in Canada must continue to list the food additives used in their ingredients.