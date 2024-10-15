Winnipeg Man Arrested in Aggravated Assault

CONTENT WARNING: The following information relates to violence and may be distressing to some readers

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On October 12, 2024, around 8:00 PM, Winnipeg Police officers were patrolling the West Alexander neighborhood when they witnessed two men engaged in a violent altercation. One of the men was armed with a large edged weapon.

Officers intervened and immediately arrested the armed suspect. The other man involved in the altercation, a 41-year-old, had sustained serious injuries.

Next, Police Officers provided emergency medical care at the scene before he was transported to the hospital in unstable condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that the injured man had allegedly shoplifted from a business on the 600 block of William Avenue.

The suspect, a 28-year-old employee of the business, confronted the man outside, armed with an edged weapon. A physical fight ensued, during which the suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times with the weapon.

The 28-year-old suspect has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon. He was released on an Undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.