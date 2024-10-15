Thunder Bay Police Investigate Early Morning Gunshots on Bethune Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are currently investigating a report of gunshots that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bethune Street at approximately 5:00 AM after receiving reports of possible gunshots in the area.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

The Major Crime Unit has taken the lead on this investigation, which is still ongoing.

Residents can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. The public is asked to avoid the 100 block of Bethune Street at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.