Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death that occurred at the Nipigon Marina

NIPIGON – NEWS – On October 11, 2024, OPP officers responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at the marina. Despite search efforts, officers were unable to locate the individual.

The search continued with the assistance of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team. Sadly, on October 12, 2024, a deceased individual was recovered from the water.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old female resident of Nipigon.

The OPP Criminal Investigations Branch is leading the investigation with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and specialized OPP units.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS).